2022 March 31 09:16

As of 31 March 2022, 07:39 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 4.26% lower at $106.69 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 5.43% to $101.96 a barrel.



Crude oil futures are decreasing on US plan to release one million barrels of oil a day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.