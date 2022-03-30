2022 March 30 16:38

GTT is selected by Eastern Pacific Shipping and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries to design the tanks for three LNG-fueled container vessels

GTT has received an order from its partner, the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, for the fuel tank design of three LNG-fueled container vessels on behalf of the Singapore-based shipping company Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS), according to the company's release.

These three new vessels, each with a capacity of 7,700 containers, will be equipped with LNG tanks, each holding up to 6,000 m3 of LNG used as fuel. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment technology, developed by GTT.

The delivery of the three vessels will take place during the second half of 2024.