2022 March 30 15:46
Neva-Hagen to build mixed navigation vessels at a China shipyard
The preparatory phase including selection of a shipbuilding firm has already been completed. The company has received the cost and basic conditions for the construction.
A concept design of the required vessel / mv Optimax Dwtc 6500 tns / GT 4999 / max. full load draft, fresh water 3.80 m.
Neva-Hagen LLC specializes in the transportation of various cargoes by its own fleet in the coastal waters of the Gulf of Finland, the White and Azov Seas, along the inland waterways of Russia and the Saimaa water system, Finland. The company has been on the market since 1999 as a ship owner and operator of sea-going and inland vessels. Main cargoes include timber (roundwood, lumber, wood chips, pellets), construction materials (sand, crushed stone, stone), metal products and heavy / oversized cargo
