2022 March 30 15:36

Severnaya Verf tests emergency diesel generator on the MT1112XL Marlin freezer longliner

Photo courtesy of Severnaya Verf



Severnaya Verf Shipyard building a factory freezer-longliner of MT1112XL Marlin project, launched a trial run of the emergency and harbor diesel generator. The longliner is being built for Globus LLC, the shipbuilding company said.



The emergency generator will ensure operation of the vessel in case of emergency situations on the high seas, helping the crew hold out for several tens of hours, fighting for the ship's survivability while waiting for help. The generator will supply the longliners with sufficient power to operate lighting, communications and systems to ensure the safety of seafarers.



In addition, the generator should generate electricity when the vessel docks at ports without connection to the shore power.



“With the launch of this emergency / harbor generator, an important phase of building has been completed. Now we will prepare the launch of the main diesel engines,” said Dmitry Hyaninen, senior shipbuilder.



The vessel engine room modernization is being completed to improve the maintenance of diesel generators.



In March, work was completed on the arrangement of the equipment of the fish factory. The next step will be the installation of hydraulic and cooling systems. In parallel, a wheelhouse is being prepared for bulkhead cladding.



The portfolio of civil vessels orders of Severnaya Verft Shipyard consists of 18 vessels: 10 trawlers of 170701 design and four longliners of 200101 series for NOREBO company; 3 MT1112XL design longliners for Virma RC (Gandvik-1, Gandvik-2, Gandvik-3) and one MT1112XL design longliner for OOO Globus (Marlin).



Freezer longliner is a vessel for a high-tech and ecological way of fishing with automated lines for setting and hauling longlines, with equipment for deep and waste-free processing and storage of the catch directly on the vessel. The developer of the initial design documentation for longliners for three fishing companies is Norway based Marin Teknikk AS. Detailed design, technological and operational documentation will be developed by a Russian naval architecture and marine engineering firm.

Vessel particulars: displacement – more than 2000 tonnes, LOA – 58.6 m, breadth – 13 m.



Severnaya Verf Shipyard (part of United Shipbuilding Corporation / USC) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and other vessels.