2022 March 30 12:19

Rosatom and Albatros join hands to develop pilotage services in ports on the Northern Sea Route

Our goal is to ensure the safety of navigation and the preservation of the environment, Vyacheslav Ruksha says





Photo credit: Federal State Unitary Enterprise Hydrographic Enterprise

Rosatom State Corporation and Albatros LLC have agreed on the main terms of a strategic partnership for the development of the pilotage services market in seaports located in the basin of the Northern Sea Route (NSR, Sevmorput) and other ports of the Russian Federation, Rosatom press office said.



The document was signed by Deputy General Director, Director of the Directorate of the Northern Sea Route Vyacheslav Ruksha and on the part of Albatros LLC – by General Director Kirill Zhavoronkov.



In accordance with the terms of the cooperation agreement, the parties intend to jointly create conditions for the pilotage service, develop cooperation with companies interested in the provision of pilotage services, as well as provide recommendations for the development of the pilotage service and participate in the examination of laws and regulations concerning the safety of navigation on Northern Sea Route.



“In the context of the explosive growth of cargo traffic in the waters of the NSR, including the section with the maritime navigation regime on the Yenisei River, the development of the market for the provision of pilotage services is extremely important. Our ultimate goal is to ensure the safety of navigation and the preservation of the environment,” said Vyacheslav Ruksha.



Kirill Zhavoronkov highlighted that, taking into account economic sanctions, the Northern Sea Route is acquiring fundamental economic importance, both at the national and international levels.



“In this regard, we are pleased to offer partners our experience and knowledge for the development of a safe pilotage service on the Northern Sea Route,” Mr. Zhavoronkov said after the signing ceremony.



Rosatom State Corporation is a diversified holding uniting assets in the energy, engineering, and construction industries. The scope of its activities also includes the development of the infrastructure of the Northern Sea Route and environmental projects. The state corporation unites more than 300 enterprises and organizations employing over 275 000 people.



Albatros LLC was founded in 2004. The main activity is the provision of pilotage services for vessels of various types and sizes. The company provides services in the largest seaports of the North-West - Primorsk and Ust-Luga. The pilot service of Albatros LLC consists of 33 active pilots with a high level of competence and experience.