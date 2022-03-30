2022 March 30 14:25

Container throughput between Austria and the Port of Hamburg up 6.46 percent to 320,776 TEU in 2021

Freight transport between Austria and the Port of Hamburg is flourishing, according to the Port of Hamburg's release. Setting a fresh record, 2021 container throughput of 320,776 TEU - 20-ft standard containers was up by 6.46 percent on the previous year.

The total throughput is 5.6 million tons, this was up by 26.74 percent on 2020. The main products exported from Austria were timber, paper, beverages, fittings, machinery and plant. Austria mainly imported merchandise, furniture, building materials, sports goods and bulk cargoes like coal and iron ore.

Austrian companies make special use of Hamburg’s vast range of over 100 liner services serving around 1000 seaports worldwide. They also benefit from pre- and post-voyage hinterland links.

Hamburg is also top destination for Austrian Rail - ÖBB container trains. Well-developed rail routes to Hamburg allow trains to be operated with maximum weight and length. This makes the freight rate per container unbeatably reasonable. In 2021, 160 block train services per week linked Austria with Hamburg.

The Port of Hamburg’s significance for the Austrian economy was recognized at an early stage. Splendid trade and political relations between Austria and Hamburg extend back for centuries. The first Austrian consulate in Hamburg opened in 1570. The Port of Hamburg opened its first Representative Office worldwide in 1951 in Vienna. After a break caused by the pandemic, it plans to host four events this year in Austria, with over 600 participants expected.