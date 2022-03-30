2022 March 30 12:14

DP World launches E-commerce platform DUBUY.com in Tanzania

DP World announces the launch of its wholesale e-commerce platform DUBUY.com in Tanzania. The online marketplace will give Tanzanian businesses better access to international markets. It will also provide a more secure and reliable supply chain, through DP World’s worldwide ports and logistics network, according to the company's release.

The new platform enables Tanzanian businesses to buy wholesale products across a variety of categories both domestically and abroad. DUBUY.com offers users a unique combination of advanced technology and DP World physical infrastructure – which includes the Port of Berbera in Somaliland – to solve several key challenges facing the growth of e-commerce in Africa. This includes reliable fulfilment, secure financial transactions, and safe movement of goods.

This latest expansion of DUBUY.com follows launches in Kenya and Rwanda last year, which created an online business community of more than 1500 active merchants. The move into Tanzania demonstrates DUBUY.com’s commitment to creating a strategic trading gateway into East Africa by working in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce.