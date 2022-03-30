2022 March 30 10:07

SASCO replenished its container fleet with 400 containers manufactured in China

Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO) last year approved a programme to replenish the company’s own container fleet. In 2021, 200 units of FEU / TEU High Cube containers were manufactured at a Chinese plant specifically for SASCO, the company said in a press release.



Currently, another batch of 40-foot containers made in a new color is being prepared for shipment.



“All containers are subsequently used on regular routes of Sakhalin Shipping Company, including SASCO China Line and short sea container traffic,” SASCO said.



SASCO noted that its own container fleet allows the shipping company not to depend on other organizations and market conditions.



OAO Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO) is one of the largest shipping companies in Russia. SASCO’s own fleet comprising mostly ice-class vessels transports a wide range of cargoes: containers, general cargoes, equipment, suction and grab bulk cargo, timber and wood products. The company provides year-round transportation from the ports of De-Kastri, Vanino and Sovetskaya Gavan.