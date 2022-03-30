2022 March 30 10:40

TICT in Nigeria orders two Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes

Tincan Island Container Terminal Limited (TICT) has ordered two eco-efficient Konecranes Gottwald ESP.8 Mobile Harbor Cranes for their operations in Lagos, Nigeria. Booked at the end of 2021, for delivery in June 2022, it is the first order of a Generation 6 crane for Africa, according to the company's release.

TICT placed the order to support its container traffic development. The cranes will be operated by TICT in the Port of Lagos, where they will handle containers alongside a large fleet of Model 4, Model 6 and Model 7 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes already on site. TICT is a a consortium made up of Bolloré Ports and a Chinese partnership formed by China Merchants Holding International (CMHI) and China Africa Development Fund (CADF).

The cranes on order are Konecranes Gottwald ESP.8 Mobile Harbor Cranes, with a working radius of 54 m and a capacity of 150 t. The natural successor to the Generation 5 cranes already on-site, they feature strong lifting capacity curves for improved performance and a higher classification, which doubles their service life in container handling operations. The cranes have a customized propping base adapted to local conditions, as well as a tower extension to reach higher container stacks and a better view of the vessel for improved precision and safety. Built-in readiness for an external power supply will make conversion to electric operation easy when resources allow.



