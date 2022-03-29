2022 March 29 17:16

State Duma passed package of laws on Rosmorport corporatization

On March 23, 2022, the State Duma passed in the first reading the federal laws “On the peculiarities of the federal state unitary enterprise “Rosmorport” reorganization, the basics of the joint-stock company “Rosmorport” activities” and “On amendments to certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation” (concerning the implementation of FSUE “Rosmorport” reorganization mechanism).

According to the press release of Rosmorport, the laws provide for the reorganization of FSUE “Rosmorport” into “Rosmorport” JSC, with 100 % of shares being owned by the Russian Federation.

The juridical form of a joint-stock company will allow Rosmorport to improve management efficiency, give more freedom in determining the types of activities, will help to attract long-term investments in a wide range of activities of the enterprise, the development of port infrastructure among them, taking into account the need to ensure the continuity of the enterprise’s activity, to preserve its property assets, the interests of the state, as well as Russian obligations under international treaties of the Russian Federation.