  • Home
  • News
  • Maersk Supply Service to construct pioneering wind installation vessel for Equinor and bp to operate in the U.S. market
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 March 29 12:05

    Maersk Supply Service to construct pioneering wind installation vessel for Equinor and bp to operate in the U.S. market

    Since 2019, Maersk Supply Service has been developing an innovative concept for the installation of offshore wind turbines, using a new design for a Wind Installation Vessel, according to the company's release. This leading-edge method will be 30% more efficient than using conventional jack-up vessels due to the Wind Installation Vessel’s unique feeder capabilities. Supporting the newbuild investment, Maersk Supply Service has been awarded a firm contract with Empire Offshore Wind, a joint venture between Equinor and bp, for the installation of U.S. offshore windfarms Empire 1 and 2. For the transport and logistics, Maersk Supply Service has partnered with Kirby Offshore Wind, a subsidiary of Kirby Corporation, one of the U.S.’s largest operators of offshore barges and towing vessels, who will provide the feeder barge spread in compliance with The Jones Act.

    The installation concept combines a new Wind Installation Vessel design with a patented load transfer system that will enable safe transfer of cargo. The concept will utilise two newbuilt tugs and barges to transport wind turbine components out to the the installation site, while the Wind Installation Vessel itself will remain on location to carry out successive installations. The tugs and barges will be built and operated in the U.S. by Kirby Offshore Wind, in compliance with The Jones Act. The newbuilt tugs and barges will further create employment opportunities for U.S. citizens – both during the vessel construction phase and the subsequent operations for Equinor and bp.

    The Wind Installation Vessel will be built in Singapore by SembCorp Marine, with the steel-cutting ceremony set for Q4 2022. The jacking units, load transfer system and crane will be provided by NOV, and the design work has been supported by class society ABS. Delivery of the vessel into U.S. waters is expected in 2025. Empire Wind is a flagship wind development project in the U.S. for New York State and Maersk Supply Service is proud to support Equinor and bp in the the construction of these projects.

    With A.P.Møller-Maersk’s leading position on green methanol, Maersk Supply Service and Kirby Offshore Wind are looking into making it possible for the Wind Installation Vessel, tugs and barges to operate on climate-neutral fuels.

    This is Maersk Supply Service’s first newbuild investment dedicated entirely to the offshore wind industry. With this, the company makes a significant breakthrough in transitioning to becoming a major contractor in offshore wind, an industry expected to grow substantially in the coming decades.

    About Maersk Supply Service

    Maersk Supply Service is a leading provider of marine services and project solutions for offshore energy sectors. With a large fleet of anchor handling and subsea support vessels, the company specialises in towing, mooring and installing floating units.

    Maersk Supply Service is committed to decarbonising its fleet and focuses on energy efficiency and ocean health. The company is expanding into renewable industries such as floating wind and ocean cleaning. Maersk Supply Service is a subsidiary of A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S, and employs around 1100 offshore and 220 onshore staff.

    About Equinor

    Equinor is a broad energy company with more than 21,000 colleagues committed to providing affordable energy for societies worldwide and taking a leading role in the energy transition. The company is on a journey to net zero emissions through optimising its oil and gas portfolio, accelerating growth in renewables and pioneering developments in carbon capture and hydrogen.

    About Kirby
    Kirby Corporation, based in Houston, Texas, is the US’s largest domestic tank barge operator transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, and coastwise along all three United States coasts. Kirby transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge. In addition, Kirby participates in the transportation of dry-bulk commodities in United States coastwise trade. Through the distribution and services segment, Kirby provides after-market service and genuine replacement parts for engines, transmissions, reduction gears, electric motors, drives, and controls, specialized electrical distribution and control systems, energy storage battery systems, and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications. Kirby also rents equipment including generators, industrial compressors, high capacity lift trucks, and refrigeration trailers for use in a variety of industrial markets. For the oil and gas market, Kirby manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units, and manufactures electric power generation equipment, specialized electrical distribution and control equipment, and high capacity energy storage/battery systems for oilfield customers.

Другие новости по темам: bp, Equinor, Maersk Supply Service  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 March 29

18:32 Empire Wind selected Maersk to supply wind installation vessel
18:18 LNG bunkering vessel to start operation in Kyushu and Setouchi regions in 2024
17:50 NGI: Germany looks to cut Russian natural gas supply “as soon as possible”
17:49 Szczecin and Świnoujście Seaports Authority to expand its fleet of fire ships
17:16 State Duma passed package of laws on Rosmorport corporatization
16:52 Belarus is ready for fullscale use of Russian ports to handle its cargo
16:40 TheKoreaTimes: South Korean shipbuilders face the risk of delayed payments from Russian owners
16:28 Kazakhstan plans creation of container hub within Aktau Sea Port SEZ
16:05 Port Houston container volume up 37 percent in February 2022
15:31 NYK takes delivery of a next-generation eco-friendly ship
15:14 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding to build LNG bunkering vessel
14:31 Port of Thessaloniki container throughput increased by 2,2% to 471k TEUs in 2021
14:13 Maersk and SCZONE signed MOU to explore the establishment of large-scale green fuel production in Egypt
13:59 Gazpromneft Marine Bunker supplies fuel for first bunkering of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole
13:34 The UK CMA blocks the merger between Cargotec and Konecranes and thus the companies have jointly decided to cancel the planned merger
12:11 Oceaneering chooses BlueBotics Navigation Technology for new product lines
12:05 Maersk Supply Service to construct pioneering wind installation vessel for Equinor and bp to operate in the U.S. market
11:37 Prime Minister of Montenegro proposes port of Bar for LNG transportation
11:00 Amasus Shipping signs an agreement with bound4blue to start powering the M/V EEMS Traveller with wind
10:33 Orient Overseas (International) announces 2021 full year results
10:18 Baltic Dry Index as of March 28
09:39 MABUX: Firm downward trend prevails on global bunker market on Mar 29
09:26 CPC expects repairs on SPM-2 and SPM-3 to take at least 3-4 weeks
09:13 Crude oil prices continue decreasing

2022 March 28

18:20 Antwerp Port Authority announces new intermodal connection: Antwerp - Athus - Birsfelden
17:17 Two major development sites launched at Port of Southampton
16:54 ABP Plymouth welcomes return of Brittany Ferries
16:26 USCG continues response for tug grounding in the Neva Strait
15:49 TransContainer launches new multimodal service from China to Russian regions via Vostochny Port
15:16 Oboronlogistics’ Ambal and Baltiysk ferries renewed license for transportation of dangerous goods
14:48 Shanghai tightens COVID-19 control measures amid resurgence
14:33 NYK takes delivery of its second LNG-fueled PCTC
14:25 Hydrographic Company to supply equipment for pilot system monitoring aids to navigation on Yenisey
13:30 TenneT confirms installation of transformer platform for the grid connection of wind farm Hollandse Kust (zuid) can be carried out as planned
12:40 CPC resumes oil lifting at one of its three single point moorings
12:07 No signs of oil spill detected in CPC Marine Terminal sea water
11:28 Gleb Frank sold controlling stakes in Russian Crab Group and RFC and resigned as BoD Chairman
11:06 José Rueda Salinas takes the helm at APM Terminals Moín
10:39 Oboronlogistics' ferries transport products bound for Russian regions from Kaliningrad
10:14 Crude oil market sees downward correction of prices
10:00 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate multidirectional changes on Mar 28
09:55 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
09:31 Saimaa Canal traffic season starts on 28 March 2022
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of March 25

2022 March 27

12:06 UK’s first LNG-powered ferry sets sail for Spain
11:10 The arrival of natural gas at the Port of Sagunto triples in the first two months of 2022
10:56 Maritime industry needs government support to manage decade of change, says ABS Chairman, President and CEO
09:00 Ports of Antwerp and Cotonou join forces with UNICEF
08:35 SCZONE receives German and French business delegation

2022 March 26

12:41 Infrabel invests heavily in rail development in North Sea Port
11:29 Tallink’s ferry Star to undergo regular maintenance in Poland
11:26 Associated British Ports expects a busy cruise year at its ports
10:22 Boskalis to protect eroded Togo and Benin coastline and construct innovative sand engine concept for beach replenishment
09:20 Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles extend public comment period on draft 2021 cargo handling assessment

2022 March 25

18:17 Erik Thun announces delivery of the next NaabsaMAX product tanker
18:05 Wärtsilä signs long-term service agreement with Brittany Ferries to support new LNG-fuelled ferry
17:40 Wan Hai Lines confirms orders for five 13,100TEU container ships
17:34 Ports of Auckland order more Konecranes Noell straddle carriers
17:26 MOL adopts car carrier operation digital transformation promotion project 'mathematical optimization'
17:06 Maersk to deploy 300 electric trucks in partnership with Einride