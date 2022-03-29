2022 March 29 12:05

Maersk Supply Service to construct pioneering wind installation vessel for Equinor and bp to operate in the U.S. market

Since 2019, Maersk Supply Service has been developing an innovative concept for the installation of offshore wind turbines, using a new design for a Wind Installation Vessel, according to the company's release. This leading-edge method will be 30% more efficient than using conventional jack-up vessels due to the Wind Installation Vessel’s unique feeder capabilities. Supporting the newbuild investment, Maersk Supply Service has been awarded a firm contract with Empire Offshore Wind, a joint venture between Equinor and bp, for the installation of U.S. offshore windfarms Empire 1 and 2. For the transport and logistics, Maersk Supply Service has partnered with Kirby Offshore Wind, a subsidiary of Kirby Corporation, one of the U.S.’s largest operators of offshore barges and towing vessels, who will provide the feeder barge spread in compliance with The Jones Act.

The installation concept combines a new Wind Installation Vessel design with a patented load transfer system that will enable safe transfer of cargo. The concept will utilise two newbuilt tugs and barges to transport wind turbine components out to the the installation site, while the Wind Installation Vessel itself will remain on location to carry out successive installations. The tugs and barges will be built and operated in the U.S. by Kirby Offshore Wind, in compliance with The Jones Act. The newbuilt tugs and barges will further create employment opportunities for U.S. citizens – both during the vessel construction phase and the subsequent operations for Equinor and bp.

The Wind Installation Vessel will be built in Singapore by SembCorp Marine, with the steel-cutting ceremony set for Q4 2022. The jacking units, load transfer system and crane will be provided by NOV, and the design work has been supported by class society ABS. Delivery of the vessel into U.S. waters is expected in 2025. Empire Wind is a flagship wind development project in the U.S. for New York State and Maersk Supply Service is proud to support Equinor and bp in the the construction of these projects.



With A.P.Møller-Maersk’s leading position on green methanol, Maersk Supply Service and Kirby Offshore Wind are looking into making it possible for the Wind Installation Vessel, tugs and barges to operate on climate-neutral fuels.

This is Maersk Supply Service’s first newbuild investment dedicated entirely to the offshore wind industry. With this, the company makes a significant breakthrough in transitioning to becoming a major contractor in offshore wind, an industry expected to grow substantially in the coming decades.



About Maersk Supply Service

Maersk Supply Service is a leading provider of marine services and project solutions for offshore energy sectors. With a large fleet of anchor handling and subsea support vessels, the company specialises in towing, mooring and installing floating units.

Maersk Supply Service is committed to decarbonising its fleet and focuses on energy efficiency and ocean health. The company is expanding into renewable industries such as floating wind and ocean cleaning. Maersk Supply Service is a subsidiary of A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S, and employs around 1100 offshore and 220 onshore staff.



About Equinor

Equinor is a broad energy company with more than 21,000 colleagues committed to providing affordable energy for societies worldwide and taking a leading role in the energy transition. The company is on a journey to net zero emissions through optimising its oil and gas portfolio, accelerating growth in renewables and pioneering developments in carbon capture and hydrogen.



About Kirby

Kirby Corporation, based in Houston, Texas, is the US’s largest domestic tank barge operator transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, and coastwise along all three United States coasts. Kirby transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge. In addition, Kirby participates in the transportation of dry-bulk commodities in United States coastwise trade. Through the distribution and services segment, Kirby provides after-market service and genuine replacement parts for engines, transmissions, reduction gears, electric motors, drives, and controls, specialized electrical distribution and control systems, energy storage battery systems, and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications. Kirby also rents equipment including generators, industrial compressors, high capacity lift trucks, and refrigeration trailers for use in a variety of industrial markets. For the oil and gas market, Kirby manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units, and manufactures electric power generation equipment, specialized electrical distribution and control equipment, and high capacity energy storage/battery systems for oilfield customers.