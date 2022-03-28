2022 March 28 11:06

José Rueda Salinas takes the helm at APM Terminals Moín

José Rueda Salinas to take over as the new Managing Director of APM Terminals Moin, succeeding Hartmut Goeritz, who moves to a new role in the organisation.



Effective April 1st, company veteran José Rueda Salinas will assume the role of Managing Director at APM Terminals Moín, Costa Rica’s largest container terminal, located in the port of Limón and will relocate to Costa Rica once the necessary permits are obtained. Jose joins Moín from APM Terminals Lázaro Cárdenas in Mexico, where he has served as Managing Director since 2016.



José Rueda Salinas brings more than 25 years of experience in the maritime sector. He began his career sailing on Spanish-flagged vessels and in 1999 he joined Grup Maritim TCB (acquired by APM Terminals in 2016) in Barcelona. Since then he has held various management positions across terminals in Spain, Americas and Turkey, in combination with various positions of representation in Associations and Boards of Directors.



“I am very happy to welcome José in his new role in Moín and at the same time thank Hartmut for his strong leadership in developing many value-added services for our customers”, comments Leo Huisman, Head of Terminals Latin America at APM Terminals. “José comes with great experience, not least in the field of digitisation of our products and services, which will be a great asset also in Moín as we progress with our digital transformation journey.



A Spanish national, José Rueda Salinas is an officer of the Merchant Marine and has a degree in Nautical Sciences and Maritime Transport from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia and an MBA from the School of Administration EAE/Barcelona.



“I am very excited to continue my journey with the company from my new post in Costa Rica”, shares José. “It will be a privilege to be part of this dynamic and highly motivated team and I look forward to our future joint adventures”.



APM Terminals Moín (Moín Container Terminal - MCT) is built on an artificial island off the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica. Operational since February 2019, it is one of the most efficient ports in Latin America and a key asset in APM Terminals’ portfolio of facilities on the continent.