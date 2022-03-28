-
2022 March 28 09:55
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Amid the deficit of grain handling facilities in the Baltic Basin, Leningrad Region authorities approved construction of a dedicated terminal in Ust-Luga.
- Association of Commercial Sea Ports developed proposals on port industry support in Russia.
- Rosmorport presented its plans on development of Russian ports while the Ministry of Transport says that implementation of some points of the Transport Strategy can be postponed.
- State Duma approved in the first reading the bill on incorporation of FSUE Rosmorport.
- Oil loading was suspended at CPC Marine Terminal near Novorossiysk due to a damage caused by a storm.
- Assembling of charging stations at passenger berths of Saint-Petersburg to be executed in 2023-24.
- Rosmorport will hold a tender on designing of an artificial plot of land at Great Port of Saint-Petersburg.
- Rosmorport holds a tender on designing of federally owned facilities in the port of Sochi.
- About 100 hydraulic engineering facilities require repair, said Rosvodresursy. Meanwhile the agency expects river navigation 2022 to run without collapses.
- Hydrosystem No 1 is undergo reconstruction by 2024.
- Gormost will hold tender for dredging at three births in Moscow.
Shipping and logistics
- RF Government launches the mechanism of subsidizing regular cargo transportation on the Northern Sea Route.
- RF Government also defined conditions for accepting ships from unfriendly states in Russian seaports.
- Tomsk shipping company counts on retaining its scope of cargo shipping at the level of 2021.
- In the navigation season of 2022, Azov-Don Basin authorities plan to carry 10 million tonnes of cargo.
- Passage of ships through all bottlenecks of the Volga-Caspian Canal to be ensured by mid-April.
- Growing demand for eastward shipping entails deficit of containers, says the market players adding that the situation is aggravated by overloading of the railway infrastructure
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- Delivery of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole is scheduled for August 2022.
- United Shipbuilding Corporation suggests increasing shipyards’ capital and financing of defence orders.
- Admiralteiskie Verfi will lay down two Lada series submarines of Project 677 this year.
- Emperium is set to deliver 11 electric ships in summer 2022. The company head also looks into creation of a network of assembling shops across Russia. Meanwhile, Mosco Transport Department started testing the first electric ships.
- Construction of river/sea going ships continues. Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard launched yet another multifunctional dry cargo ship of Project RSD59.
- Yantar Shipyard held a keel-laying for the third 7MW multifunction salvage vessel in a series of MPSV06M design ships for Marine Rescue Service.
- Vympel shipyard developed a designed of a dry cargo / container cargo carrier.
- As IAA PortNews is informed, the programme on construction of fishing and crab catching ships by local yards can be revised due to sanctions imposed on Russia.
- Shipbuilding in Russia is affected by the surge of shipbuilding steel prices. Actual price of shipbuilding steel in Russia exceeds production cost 2-3 times.
