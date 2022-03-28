IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news

  • Home
    • Amid the deficit of grain handling facilities in the Baltic Basin, Leningrad Region authorities approved construction of a dedicated terminal in Ust-Luga.
    • Association of Commercial Sea Ports developed proposals on port industry support in Russia.
    • Rosmorport presented its plans on development of Russian ports while the Ministry of Transport says that implementation of some points of the Transport Strategy can be postponed.
    • State Duma approved in the first reading the bill on incorporation of FSUE Rosmorport.
    • Oil loading was suspended at CPC Marine Terminal near Novorossiysk due to a damage caused by a storm.
    • Assembling of charging stations at passenger berths of Saint-Petersburg to be executed in 2023-24. 
    • Rosmorport will hold a tender on designing of an artificial plot of land at Great Port of Saint-Petersburg.
    • Rosmorport holds a tender on designing of federally owned facilities in the port of Sochi.
    • About 100 hydraulic engineering facilities require repair, said Rosvodresursy. Meanwhile the agency expects river navigation 2022 to run without collapses.
    • Hydrosystem No 1 is undergo reconstruction by 2024.
    • Gormost will hold tender for dredging at three births in Moscow.

    Shipping and logistics

    • RF Government launches the mechanism of subsidizing regular cargo transportation on the Northern Sea Route.
    • RF Government also defined conditions for accepting ships from unfriendly states in Russian seaports.
    • Tomsk shipping company counts on retaining its scope of cargo shipping at the level of 2021.
    • In the navigation season of 2022, Azov-Don Basin authorities plan to carry 10 million tonnes of cargo.
    • Passage of ships through all bottlenecks of the Volga-Caspian Canal to be ensured by mid-April.
    • Growing demand for eastward shipping entails deficit of containers, says the market players adding that the situation is aggravated by overloading of the railway infrastructure

    Shipbuilding and ship repair

    • Delivery of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole is scheduled for August 2022.
    • United Shipbuilding Corporation suggests increasing shipyards’ capital and financing of defence orders.
    • Admiralteiskie Verfi will lay down two Lada series submarines of Project 677 this year.
    • Emperium is set to deliver 11 electric ships in summer 2022. The company head also looks into creation of a network of assembling shops across Russia. Meanwhile, Mosco Transport Department started testing the first electric ships.
    • Construction of river/sea going ships continues. Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard launched yet another multifunctional dry cargo ship of Project RSD59.
    • Yantar Shipyard held a keel-laying for the third 7MW multifunction salvage vessel in a series of MPSV06M design ships for Marine Rescue Service.
    • Vympel shipyard developed a designed of a dry cargo / container cargo carrier.
    • As IAA PortNews is informed, the programme on construction of fishing and crab catching ships by local yards can be revised due to sanctions imposed on Russia.
    • Shipbuilding in Russia is affected by the surge of shipbuilding steel prices. Actual price of shipbuilding steel in Russia exceeds production cost 2-3 times.
