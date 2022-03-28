2022 March 25 17:40

Wan Hai Lines confirms orders for five 13,100TEU container ships

In 2021, Wan Hai Lines had ordered 13 x 13,100TEU new builds as part of the company’s fleet improvement plan. Today, the company has confirmed the order of another 5 x 13,100TEU container ships with SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. The contract was signed on 25th March 2022. These new vessels will start taking delivery in 2024, according to the company's release.

These new builds are energy efficient and meet the requirements of latest environmental regulations. They are also certified with “Smart Ship” notations. Eventually, the company hopes to deliver better service quality to its customers by operating a more efficient vessel fleet.

Currently, Wan Hai Lines operates a fleet of 146 container ships. This vessel contract is the company’s latest fleet renewal plan, so as to ensure that the company’s vessel fleet is able to maintain it’s competiveness and support continuous market development.