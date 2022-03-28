  • Home
  • News
  • Boskalis to protect eroded Togo and Benin coastline and construct innovative sand engine concept for beach replenishment
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 March 26 10:22

    Boskalis to protect eroded Togo and Benin coastline and construct innovative sand engine concept for beach replenishment

    Boskalis has been awarded the contract for the protection and replenishment of more than 40 kilometers of coastline stretching from the eastern coastline of Togo to the western coastline of Benin in West Africa, according to the company's release. The coastal protection project is part of the West African Coastal Areas Management (WACA) program.

    The award was made by the governments of Togo and Benin with the financing made available by the World Bank. The contract carries a value of approximately EUR 55 million.

    The current coastline has suffered from significant erosion, resulting in coastal retreat that serves as a threat to vital infrastructure and the livelihoods of the local population. Under the project, fifteen new groins will be constructed and six existing groins will be refurbished. A beach replenishment program will also take place using more than one million cubic meters of sand. Furthermore, on the Benin side of the border, a 6.4 million cubic meter sand engine will be constructed.

    The sand engine concept was co-developed by Boskalis and has been successfully applied in the Netherlands over the past decade. A large volume of sand will be deposited at a strategic location and, over time, the natural motion of wind, waves and currents will spread it eastwards along the coastline. This principle of building with nature will reinforce the coastline in a robust and natural way. The project will start immediately and is expected to be completed late 2023.

    The WACA program was developed in partnership with West African communities who live on the coast and depend on it for their livelihoods, nutrition, food security, and prosperity. The program supports several countries’ efforts to improve the management of their shared coastal resources and reduce the natural and man-made risks affecting coastal areas.

    Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a number of strategic partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services (Keppel Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of over 600 vessels and floating equipment and more than 10,000 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

Другие новости по темам: Boskalis  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 March 28

10:39 Oboronlogistics' ferries transport products bound for Russian regions from Kaliningrad
10:14 Crude oil market sees downward correction of prices
10:00 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate multidirectional changes on Mar 28
09:55 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
09:31 Saimaa Canal traffic season starts on 28 March 2022
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of March 25

2022 March 27

12:06 UK’s first LNG-powered ferry sets sail for Spain
11:10 The arrival of natural gas at the Port of Sagunto triples in the first two months of 2022
10:56 Maritime industry needs government support to manage decade of change, says ABS Chairman, President and CEO
09:00 Ports of Antwerp and Cotonou join forces with UNICEF
08:35 SCZONE receives German and French business delegation

2022 March 26

12:41 Infrabel invests heavily in rail development in North Sea Port
11:29 Tallink’s ferry Star to undergo regular maintenance in Poland
11:26 Associated British Ports expects a busy cruise year at its ports
10:22 Boskalis to protect eroded Togo and Benin coastline and construct innovative sand engine concept for beach replenishment
09:20 Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles extend public comment period on draft 2021 cargo handling assessment

2022 March 25

18:17 Erik Thun announces delivery of the next NaabsaMAX product tanker
18:05 Wärtsilä signs long-term service agreement with Brittany Ferries to support new LNG-fuelled ferry
17:40 Wan Hai Lines confirms orders for five 13,100TEU container ships
17:34 Ports of Auckland order more Konecranes Noell straddle carriers
17:26 MOL adopts car carrier operation digital transformation promotion project 'mathematical optimization'
17:06 Maersk to deploy 300 electric trucks in partnership with Einride
16:50 Major shipping companies of Russia cancel agreements with foreign insurers – experts
16:43 Wärtsilä sustainable fuels paper explores the various options for energy’s decarbonised future
16:25 Port of Vancouver cargo volumes up by 1% to 146 million metric tonnes in 2021
15:04 Tallink Grupp delays re-opening of Riga-Stockholm route until 3 June 2022
14:21 NYK PCTC makes its first call at Port Yarimca Terminal in Turkey
13:47 Shipbuilding Plant “Morye” handed over from Rostec to United Shipbuilding Corporation
12:54 Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard launches dry cargo ship of Project RSD59
12:01 CE Delft report on the impact of the EU Emissions Trading System for shipping
11:32 IAA PortNews continues preparing its analytical report “Civil Shipbuilding in Russia”
11:10 Port of Zeebrugge joins SEA-LNG coalition
11:01 Yantar shipyard lays down rescue ship Pevek, Project MPSV06M, for Marine Rescue Service
10:47 Crude oil futures continue decreasing
10:30 DEME and its joint venture partners secure a major dredging and coastal defence contract in the Italian Port of Livorno
10:06 MABUX: Global bunker prices to decrease slightly today after a sharp rise the previous day
09:49 Actual price of shipbuilding steel in Russia exceeds production cost 2-3 times
09:24 Baltic Dry Index as of March 24
09:18 Long Beach, Los Angeles Harbor Commissions approve Clean Truck Fund spending plans
08:43 Stena RoRo assists MARAD in purchase of two vessels for Ready Reserve Force

2022 March 24

18:53 Austal Australia delivers 1st Evolved Cape Class Patrol Boat to Royal Australian Navy
18:30 Maintenance dredging at the Port of Weipa is set to commence
18:05 Region Basel and Rotterdam renew logistic partnership
17:52 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 2M’2022 rose by 2.5% YoY
17:25 Port of Rotterdam first in the Netherlands to allocate airspace for drone use
17:15 Fincantieri to work with Società Italiana Dragaggi, Sales and Fincosit to expand the port of Livorno
16:35 National Grain Company signs a construction agreement to build grains terminal in Yanbu Commercial Port
16:05 MacGregor receives order to supply comprehensive RoRo equipment to four innovative Pure Car and Truck Carriers
15:51 Tallink Grupp delays re-opening of Riga-Stockholm route until 3 June 2022
15:33 HHLA reports 2021 financial year results
15:29 Rosrybolovstvo asks for 2-year extension of ship construction time under investment quota programme
14:42 10 million tonnes of cargo to be carried within Azov-Don Basin this navigation season
14:20 China ports container volume rises 2.9% from January to February of 2022
13:53 Completion of large-scale reconstruction opens new opportunities for oil product handling at Klaipėda Seaport
13:14 HAROPA PORT chooses sugar producer AKS for new industrial operations on the Grand-Couronne – Moulineaux site
13:11 Britain freezes the assets of Sovcomflot and RusHydro
12:55 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 12, 2022
12:32 No signs of oil spill detected in CPC Marine Terminal sea water
12:07 PIL makes changes to Red Sea Gulf Service
12:03 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decrease in March 2022