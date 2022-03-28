2022 March 25 17:34

Ports of Auckland order more Konecranes Noell straddle carriers

Ports of Auckland (POAL) in New Zealand have ordered five Konecranes Noell straddle carriers as replacement units for their fleet of manual Konecranes Noell straddle carriers, according to the company's release. Their fleet includes automated straddle carriers as well. The order was booked in December 2021. The machines will be delivered and commissioned by March 2023.

POAL has been operating Konecranes Noell straddle carriers since 2002, and since 2016 has been working on a program to blend automated straddle operation with manual operation.



NSC 634 E, lifting containers 1-over-2 in compliance with the EU Stage V emission standard. They will carry out waterside container handling with the STS cranes, in decoupled operation with the automated straddle carriers working the container yard and carrying out truck operations. Their enhancement kit comprises a precise position detection system and safety-enhancing features that enable safe decoupled operation. The interface to the automated straddle carriers is enabled in the container interchange zones, for which the special features have been designed.



