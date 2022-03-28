  • Home
  • News
  • Ports of Auckland order more Konecranes Noell straddle carriers
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 March 25 17:34

    Ports of Auckland order more Konecranes Noell straddle carriers

    Ports of Auckland (POAL) in New Zealand have ordered five Konecranes Noell straddle carriers as replacement units for their fleet of manual Konecranes Noell straddle carriers, according to the company's release. Their fleet includes automated straddle carriers as well. The order was booked in December 2021. The machines will be delivered and commissioned by March 2023.

    POAL has been operating Konecranes Noell straddle carriers since 2002, and since 2016 has been working on a program to blend automated straddle operation with manual operation.

    NSC 634 E, lifting containers 1-over-2 in compliance with the EU Stage V emission standard. They will carry out waterside container handling with the STS cranes, in decoupled operation with the automated straddle carriers working the container yard and carrying out truck operations. Their enhancement kit comprises a precise position detection system and safety-enhancing features that enable safe decoupled operation. The interface to the automated straddle carriers is enabled in the container interchange zones, for which the special features have been designed.

    Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2021 Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has around 16,600 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Другие новости по темам: Ports of Auckland, Konecranes  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 March 28

10:39 Oboronlogistics' ferries transport products bound for Russian regions from Kaliningrad
10:14 Crude oil market sees downward correction of prices
10:00 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate multidirectional changes on Mar 28
09:55 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
09:31 Saimaa Canal traffic season starts on 28 March 2022
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of March 25

2022 March 27

12:06 UK’s first LNG-powered ferry sets sail for Spain
11:10 The arrival of natural gas at the Port of Sagunto triples in the first two months of 2022
10:56 Maritime industry needs government support to manage decade of change, says ABS Chairman, President and CEO
09:00 Ports of Antwerp and Cotonou join forces with UNICEF
08:35 SCZONE receives German and French business delegation

2022 March 26

12:41 Infrabel invests heavily in rail development in North Sea Port
11:29 Tallink’s ferry Star to undergo regular maintenance in Poland
11:26 Associated British Ports expects a busy cruise year at its ports
10:22 Boskalis to protect eroded Togo and Benin coastline and construct innovative sand engine concept for beach replenishment
09:20 Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles extend public comment period on draft 2021 cargo handling assessment

2022 March 25

18:17 Erik Thun announces delivery of the next NaabsaMAX product tanker
18:05 Wärtsilä signs long-term service agreement with Brittany Ferries to support new LNG-fuelled ferry
17:40 Wan Hai Lines confirms orders for five 13,100TEU container ships
17:34 Ports of Auckland order more Konecranes Noell straddle carriers
17:26 MOL adopts car carrier operation digital transformation promotion project 'mathematical optimization'
17:06 Maersk to deploy 300 electric trucks in partnership with Einride
16:50 Major shipping companies of Russia cancel agreements with foreign insurers – experts
16:43 Wärtsilä sustainable fuels paper explores the various options for energy’s decarbonised future
16:25 Port of Vancouver cargo volumes up by 1% to 146 million metric tonnes in 2021
15:04 Tallink Grupp delays re-opening of Riga-Stockholm route until 3 June 2022
14:21 NYK PCTC makes its first call at Port Yarimca Terminal in Turkey
13:47 Shipbuilding Plant “Morye” handed over from Rostec to United Shipbuilding Corporation
12:54 Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard launches dry cargo ship of Project RSD59
12:01 CE Delft report on the impact of the EU Emissions Trading System for shipping
11:32 IAA PortNews continues preparing its analytical report “Civil Shipbuilding in Russia”
11:10 Port of Zeebrugge joins SEA-LNG coalition
11:01 Yantar shipyard lays down rescue ship Pevek, Project MPSV06M, for Marine Rescue Service
10:47 Crude oil futures continue decreasing
10:30 DEME and its joint venture partners secure a major dredging and coastal defence contract in the Italian Port of Livorno
10:06 MABUX: Global bunker prices to decrease slightly today after a sharp rise the previous day
09:49 Actual price of shipbuilding steel in Russia exceeds production cost 2-3 times
09:24 Baltic Dry Index as of March 24
09:18 Long Beach, Los Angeles Harbor Commissions approve Clean Truck Fund spending plans
08:43 Stena RoRo assists MARAD in purchase of two vessels for Ready Reserve Force

2022 March 24

18:53 Austal Australia delivers 1st Evolved Cape Class Patrol Boat to Royal Australian Navy
18:30 Maintenance dredging at the Port of Weipa is set to commence
18:05 Region Basel and Rotterdam renew logistic partnership
17:52 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 2M’2022 rose by 2.5% YoY
17:25 Port of Rotterdam first in the Netherlands to allocate airspace for drone use
17:15 Fincantieri to work with Società Italiana Dragaggi, Sales and Fincosit to expand the port of Livorno
16:35 National Grain Company signs a construction agreement to build grains terminal in Yanbu Commercial Port
16:05 MacGregor receives order to supply comprehensive RoRo equipment to four innovative Pure Car and Truck Carriers
15:51 Tallink Grupp delays re-opening of Riga-Stockholm route until 3 June 2022
15:33 HHLA reports 2021 financial year results
15:29 Rosrybolovstvo asks for 2-year extension of ship construction time under investment quota programme
14:42 10 million tonnes of cargo to be carried within Azov-Don Basin this navigation season
14:20 China ports container volume rises 2.9% from January to February of 2022
13:53 Completion of large-scale reconstruction opens new opportunities for oil product handling at Klaipėda Seaport
13:14 HAROPA PORT chooses sugar producer AKS for new industrial operations on the Grand-Couronne – Moulineaux site
13:11 Britain freezes the assets of Sovcomflot and RusHydro
12:55 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 12, 2022
12:32 No signs of oil spill detected in CPC Marine Terminal sea water
12:07 PIL makes changes to Red Sea Gulf Service
12:03 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decrease in March 2022