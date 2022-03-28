2022 March 25 16:43

Wärtsilä sustainable fuels paper explores the various options for energy’s decarbonised future

The technology group Wärtsilä has published an important paper on the role of sustainable fuels in the energy sector’s transition towards decarbonised power generation. Future carbon-neutral fuels and the use of flexible engine power plants capable of utilising such fuels, will be central to this transition, according to the company's release.

Along with the growing need to decarbonise engine power plants, Wärtsilä has invested heavily in the study of alternative future fuels at its dedicated fuel laboratory where a broad range of fuels have been tested. As part of the company’s new world-class Smart Technology Hub, fuel testing and the assessment of engine compatibility will uniquely be able to be carried out under one roof.



The fuel options are broken down into three categories, namely Power-to-X (P2X), Bio-to-X (B2X) and Waste-to-X (W2X). P2X fuels are produced through the electrolysis of water into hydrogen and its various derivatives. They can be considered ‘green’ only if the power used for the process is from renewable energy sources. B2X includes biofuels and biogas which, particularly as blends, will likely be used in certain areas of the world as a locally suitable solution. W2X fuels include plastic or tyre pyrolysis oils or gasified municipal waste. Since they support a circular economy, they have value for sustainability and decarbonisation.



Fuel flexibility and enabling the increased adoption of solar and wind power will undoubtedly be major factors in the industry’s path towards 100 percent renewable energy systems.

