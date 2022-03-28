2022 March 25 14:21

NYK PCTC makes its first call at Port Yarimca Terminal in Turkey

On March 20, Selene Leader, a PCTC operated by NYK, made its first call at Port Yarimca, a finished-car logistics terminal that NYK participates in the operation of in the Republic of Turkey, according to the company's release.



The terminal is Turkey’s first terminal based in the suburbs of Istanbul to be dedicated to finished cars. The terminal opened in November 2021 and is operated by a joint venture established by NYK and the port operating company of the OYAK Group, one of Turkey's major conglomerates. It is a high standard terminal with multi-storey car park and value-added services such as PDI.

NYK will utilize the accumulated know-how of finished-car transportation and finished-car terminal operation to meet the needs of customers, including automobile manufacturers, through the operation of the terminal.

In accordance with its medium-term management plan “Staying Ahead 2022 with Digitalization and Green,” the NYK Group seeks to expand the entire auto-logistics business by building a global network and continue to provide high-quality and competitive services with the knowledge and experience cultivated all over the world.

Technical Specifications

Location: Yarımca, Kocaeli

Pier Length: 539 meters

Sea Depth: 12–14 meters

Total Yard Area: about 180,000m2

Parking Slots: about 17,700 units