2022 March 25 12:54

Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard launches dry cargo ship of Project RSD59

The ship is intended for Idel

Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard (Navashino, Nizhny Novgorod Region) has launched a multifunctional dry cargo ship of Project RSD59, State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) says on its Telegram channel.



The ship will be delivered to shipping company Idel. Designer – MIB-SPb.

The contract for construction of a new series of RSD-59 bulkers was signed by Shipping Company “Idel” LLC, Okskaya Sudoverf JSC and State Transport Leasing Company PJSC in the end of 2020.

The total order for RSD59 vessels is 63 vessels for the moment (47 ships built).

Okskaya Shipyard is to build 18 vessels of the RSD59 series. The first five will be delivered to Petrotrans, the next ten – to Astrol, three more to Idel. The first 15 vessels have already been put into operation.

The RSD59 series vessels are being built to Volgo-Don Max class and have the maximum possible dimensions and displacement to transit the Volga-Don Canal.

The RSD59 series vessels were designed for transportation of break bulk, bulk, container, timber, grain and oversize cargo, dangerous goods (Classes 1.4S, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.1, 8, 9 IMDG Code and BC Code’s Appendix B in the Caspian Sea, in the Mediterranean, Black, Baltic, White, North Seas, including sailings around Europe and to the Irish Sea in winter season.

The new series is a successor of RSD49 design which had three holds. RSD59 ships with extra full hull forms have a unique second hold, the largest among Volgo-Don Max ships.

The vessel’s class notation is КМ Ice2(hull; power) R2 АUT1-ICS BWM(T) CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1,2) DG (bulk, pack) of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping which meets all the requirements of international conventions in force at the time of the vessel's laying.



Deadweight in the sea with draft of 4.706 m – 8,144 t; Deadweight in river with draft of 3.60 m – 5,320 t. The maximum length is 141.0 m, the overall width is 16.98 m, depth is 6.00 m. The capacity of cargo holds is 11,400 cubic meters (L x W x H: 77.35 х 12.25 х 9.0 m and 27.03 х 12.25 х 9.0 m). The operating speed is 10.5 knots. Endurance in sea - 20 days. Crew - 11, berths - 14.

Design service life of the hull is 24 years. The second bottom is designed for intensity of load of 12.0 t/sqm and for operation of a 16-tonne clamshell.

Founded in 1907, Okskaya Sudoverf (based in Navashino, Nizhny Novgorod region) specializes in construction of average-size vessels.