2022 March 25 11:32

IAA PortNews continues preparing its analytical report “Civil Shipbuilding in Russia”

It will be issued as a magazine in late April 2022



In 2022, analytical report “Civil Shipbuilding in Russia” will be issued as a separate outlet of IAA PortNews. Apart from facts about ships built in 2021 and industry projects implemented over the year, the issue will content various expert opinions on development of domestic shipbuilding in and in the near future.



Amid the current economic conditions the editorial team considers it important to accumulate all well-reasoned proposals so that the ad-hoc state regulators could take them into account when developing a new economic basis for Russia’s shipbuilding industry.



The analytical report “Civil Shipbuilding in Russia” will be provided to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Transport, Russian Federal Fisheries Agency), Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, Rosatom, Economic Policy Committee of the Federation Council State Duma Committee for Industry and Trade, State Duma Committee for Transport, USC. It will also be distributed at industry-focused events.



The report is available in IAA PortNews editorial office >>>>



Advertisement modules for the edition are welcome at snitko@portnews.ru