2022 March 26 09:20

Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles extend public comment period on draft 2021 cargo handling assessment

The ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles have extended the public comment period to Friday, April 29, to provide opportunity for additional public comment on a draft feasibility assessment of emerging cargo-handling equipment technology, according to the company's release.

The draft assessment, which builds upon the inaugural 2018 assessment, examines the current state of technology, operational characteristics, economic considerations, infrastructure availability and commercial readiness relating to cleaner cargo-handling equipment.

The ports released a draft feasibility assessment for cargo-handling equipment on March 3 for a four-week period of public review and comments that was set to end on March 31. At the request of commenters, the ports have doubled the time period for public comments.

The Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach are the two largest ports in the US, first and second respectively, and combined are the ninth-largest port complex in the world.