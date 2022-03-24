2022 March 24 16:05

MacGregor receives order to supply comprehensive RoRo equipment to four innovative Pure Car and Truck Carriers

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has been selected to supply comprehensive packages of RoRo equipment for four Aurora class Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs) to be built by China Merchant Heavy Industries (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd for the Norwegian owner, Höegh Autoliners.

The order, with a value of more than US$15 million, was booked into Cargotec’s 2022 first quarter order intake. The first two vessels will be delivered during the second half of 2024 and the next two in the first half of 2025. Höegh Autoliners also has options for a further four plus four vessels.

Designed by the China Merchants Industries owned ship designer, Deltamarin, the Aurora class can transport up to 9,100 cars and will be the world’s largest and most sustainable car carriers. The class will have DNV’s ammonia and methanol ready notation.

MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses design, supply and installation support for a large stern quarter ramp and door, side ramp and door, and liftable car decks.

The vessels’ strengthened decks and internal ramp systems will enable electric vehicles to be carried on all decks, with the MacGregor patented Load Monitoring System boosting the load capacity of the ramp and providing more flexibility for heavier project cargo.



MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.