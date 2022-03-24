2022 March 24 14:42

10 million tonnes of cargo to be carried within Azov-Don Basin this navigation season

Photo by IAA PortNews , 49,000 cbm of material is to be dredged

In the navigation season of 2022, Azov-Don Basin Administration is going to carry 10 million tonnes of cargo. The forecast is based on shipping company’s bookings, Sergey Gaidayev, Head of ADB Administration said at the extended meeting of the Public Councils of the Volga-Don and Azov-Don basins.

Navigation season of 2022 opened in the Azov-Don Basin on March 22. The waterway is marked by lighted aids to navigation but does not guarantee the fairway depth.

To prepare the Lower Don river for the navigation, dredging works had to be undertaken in the amount of 49,000 cbm. The works will be conducted until the beginning of the spawning period, April 1. Then, if necessary, they will be continued from June 1 as scheduled.