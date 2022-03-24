2022 March 24 12:07

PIL makes changes to Red Sea Gulf Service

Pacific International Lines (PIL) is making some changes to its Red Sea Gulf Service (RGS), which is a weekly direct service connecting India, Red Sea and the Middle East Gulf regions, according to the company's release.

Effective from 16 April 2022, RGS will no longer call at Karachi, and will connect directly from Mundra to Jebel Ali. RGS will continue to be offered by a consortium of vessels with an average capacity of 1400 TEUs, jointly by PIL and Unifeeder.

With the change, customers will get a faster transit time of just 21 days round trip from Mundra, Jebel Ali, Djibouti, Jeddah and Berbera.

Red Sea Gulf Service (RGS) Service Rotation: Mundra - Jebel Ali - Djibouti - Jeddah - Berbera - Mundra