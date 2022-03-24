2022 March 24 10:07

PIL enhances coverage of India’s East Coast with new China Vietnam India Service

Pacific International Lines (PIL) has announced a new weekly direct service connecting key ports in China, Vietnam, Singapore and India’s East Coast, according to the company's release. The new service, known as China Vietnam India Service (CVI), will commence on 22 April 2022 from Ningbo, China. It will be served by a consortium of vessels with an average capacity of 2200 TEUs, jointly deployed by PIL, Regional Container Lines (RCL) and Interasia Lines (IAL).

This new service is part of PIL’s efforts to enhance its presence in India, and to offer a more comprehensive coverage for its customers by providing the additional connection between China, Vietnam, South East Asia and the East Coast of India.



The ports of call for the CVI service are:

Ningbo – Shanghai – Ho Chi Minh – Singapore – Chennai – Visakhapatnam – Port Kelang – Ho Chi Minh – Ningbo