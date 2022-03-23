2022 March 23 13:01

Hai Soon Diesel & Trading’s order of three bunker vessels delivered to ABS Class

The third and final tanker in an order of bunker vessels built to ABS Class to provide bunkering services to the fishing industry has been delivered to Hai Soon Diesel & Trading (HSDT), according to ABS.

The three 6,060 dwt oil tankers were constructed at Zhejiang Shenzhou Sunshine Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. and joined HSDT’s 21-strong fleet.

“ABS is a global leader in the classification of tankers, with the largest classed fleet by gross tonnage. We are proud to be able to utilize this extensive experience, together with our focus on safety and sustainable operations, for Hai Soon,” said Pier Carazzai, ABS Vice President, Pacific Regional Business Development.

“Hai Soon is committed to providing bunkering services at high seas and in ports with the highest standards of safety and service quality. We are happy to work closely with ABS in our business expansion with the addition of more energy-efficient vessels to our fleet,” said John Lim, HSDT, Managing Director.