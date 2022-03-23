2022 March 23 11:39

GTT entrusted by Samsung Heavy Industries with the tank design of four new LNG carriers

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of four new LNGCs, according to the company's release.

GTT will design the tanks of these four LNG carriers, with a total LNG tank capacity of 174,000 m3 per ship. Each tank will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system. The vessels are scheduled for delivery in the first three quarters of 2025.

ABOUT GTT

GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For over 50 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen. GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.