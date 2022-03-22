  • Home
  • News
  • Most leading shipping companies have halted their services to Russia except COSCO Shipping, says GlobalData
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 March 22 16:10

    Most leading shipping companies have halted their services to Russia except COSCO Shipping, says GlobalData

    Most global shipping companies have suspended cargo bookings temporarily to and from Russia amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, says GlobalData. The leading data and analytics company notes that essential goods such as medical equipment, food, and humanitarian aid continue to be transported, according to the company's release.

    Sathiya Jalapathy, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “The decision by many global shipping companies to halt their services to Russia could put the country in a difficult position as it will struggle to import goods such as motor vehicles and spare parts, industrial machinery and equipment, apparel and electrical machinery.”

    GlobalData identifies some of the key shipping companies that have suspended their operations:

    MSC Mediterranean Shipping: Swiss international shipping line MSC Mediterranean Shipping has stopped accepting cargo bookings to and from Russia, covering the Baltic Sea, the Black Sea, and Far East Russian regions. It operates through a fleet of 600 vessels with more than 230 trade routes and serving 500 ports. The company operates in Russia through its subsidiary MSC Rus, LLC.

    CMA CGM RUS: CMA CGM RUS LLC, CMA CGM’s Russian subsidiary, with nine offices including in Saint Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, and Moscow serving seven Russian ports, has suspended its operations in Russia. CMA CGM Group does not expect to be majorly impacted by this decision, as it has a strong fleet of 566 vessels, serving 420 ports worldwide, with a combined capacity of three million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU).

    Maersk: Danish shipping company Maersk has halted its container shipping operations temporarily to and from Russia. It operated through three shipping routes connecting Saint Petersburg and Kaliningrad in the Baltic Sea; Novorossiysk in the Black Sea; and Vladivostok and Vostochny on the Russian east coast. The company has also announced that it will suspend its ocean and inland cargo bookings temporarily to and from Russia. Maersk intends to sell its 30.75% stake in Global Ports Investments, a port operator in Russia. Maersk derived 2.5% of its total revenues from the country in FY2021, which amounted to $1.5 billion.

    HMM: HMM halted cargo bookings on two of its shipping routes to and from Russia, citing low demand. However, the company said that it will fulfil previous bookings. The company operates container ships with a capacity of 1,700 TEUs each on the Busan to Vostochny and Busan to Vladivostok routes. HMM confirmed that halting these two routes will not have any impact on its performance, as it operates 79 ships with a total capacity of 816,194 TEUs serving 60 sea routes and more than 100 ports worldwide.

    Ocean Network Express: Singapore-based container and shipping company Ocean Network Express (jointly owned by KLine, MOL, and NYK) suspended cargo bookings to and from Odessa in Ukraine, and Novorossiysk and Saint Petersburg in Russia.

    Hapag-Lloyd: German international container and shipping company Hapag-Lloyd suspended bookings to and from Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine. It operates a fleet of 257 vessels with a capacity of about 1.8 million TEUs. The company operates in Russia through offices in Kaliningrad, Moscow, Novorossysk and Saint Petersburg.

    One company that continues to transport goods is COSCO Shipping. The company's tanker fleet continues to transport crude oil, which is Russia’s major export commodity, to China.

    Jalapathy adds: “COSCO is offering economic succour for Russia as it faces a barrage of economic sanctions from various governments.”

    About GlobalData

    4,000 of the world’s largest companies, including over 70% of FTSE 100 and 60% of Fortune 100 companies, make more timely and better business decisions thanks to GlobalData’s unique data, expert analysis and innovative solutions, all in one platform.

Другие новости по темам: COSCO, MSC, ONE, Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk, HMM, CMA CGM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 March 22

18:06 Crowley completes first vessel acquisition for U.S. Defense sealifts
17:37 Azov-Don Basin opens navigation season of 2022
17:15 Four powerful new tugs from Sanmar Shipyards arrive at Port Qasim Authority, Pakistan
16:25 US Navy’s “Avenger”-class minesweepers fleet maintenance program to Fincantieri
16:10 Most leading shipping companies have halted their services to Russia except COSCO Shipping, says GlobalData
15:53 Aker Solutions delivers Njord A platform
15:27 TransContainer’s IFRS-based net profit in 2021 increased by 36% YoY
15:16 Mediterranean Shipping Company starts new direct service between Gothenburg and the US
15:03 New customers on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line
14:40 USC suggests increasing shipyards’ capital and financing of defence orders
13:32 Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic to select companies for subsidized coastal shipping on NSR
13:15 Tadano opts for mtu engines from Rolls-Royce for its all-terrain cranes
12:01 NYK, MTI, and GRID to сollaborate on AI optimization of ship allocation plans
11:15 ABB Turbocharging launches digital suite to help ships cut fuel consumption by up to 20 percent
11:05 Rosmorport announces tender for class repair of tugboat Botik
10:34 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue upward trend on Mar.22
10:16 Crude oil futures rise on commodity related concerns
10:01 Crowley awarded contract for Ice Class tanker serving U.S. Defense Department
09:58 DSV opens 95,000 m2 DGNB-certified warehousing facility near Copenhagen
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of March 21
08:48 Euroseas signs new building agreements for the acquisition of three fuel efficient 1,800 TEU feeder containerships

2022 March 21

18:47 ABS shares latest industry and technology developments with Italian maritime industry leaders
18:17 US Coast Guard reports another fire in misdeclared container of scrapped lithium-ion batteries at the San Pedro Bay port complex
17:46 Potential Swedish blockade against Russian ships and cargo
17:33 Norebo Group appoints Pavel Kosolapov as Director of Pella-Stapel LLC
17:15 New pilot boat DPC Dodder arrives in Dublin Port
16:25 Seafarers International Relief Fund launches urgent appeal to support seafarers and their families in Ukraine
16:05 Dan-Unity and Victrol to ship the CO2 from inland Europe’s largest industry emitters to safe storage
15:43 Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection orders for 2 new ships
15:41 Rosmorport wins The Industry Leader 2021 contest in two categories
14:39 RF Government launches subsidizing of regular cargo transportation on the Northern Sea Route
13:20 Leningrad Region authorities approve construction of grain terminal in Ust-Luga
12:14 Petrofac to explore feasibility of green hydrogen to ammonia facility in Egypt
11:42 Drydocks World and Petrofac complete Alpha and Beta topsides for TenneT’s offshore grid Hollandse Kust Zuid
11:34 Gennady Timchenko resigns from NOVATEK’s Board of Directors
11:03 PSA International container volumes up 5.6% to 91.5 million TEUs in 2021
10:52 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
10:35 Crude oil prices rise on continuing supply risks
10:23 Mawani signs 3 agreements to transform the Kingdom's ports into smart ports using 5G technologies
09:59 MABUX: The instability to continue in global bunker market while the uptrend prevails on Mar.21
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of March 18

2022 March 20

16:02 Conrad Shipyard awarded navy contract
15:56 Verlume and consortium partners progress development of robotic fish designed to enable efficient offshore inspection regimes
10:14 EXMAR and GASUNIE join forces in securing energy supply

2022 March 19

14:24 thyssenkrupp Marine Systems announces new CEO
13:17 RWE builds ammonia terminal in Brunsbüttel
13:01 Port of Oakland import cargo volume increased 6.3 in February 2022
12:38 Fincantieri’ announces delivery of the first multiporpose offshore patrol ship “Thaon di Revel”
11:58 Impact of the Russian military operation in Ukraine on port of Rotterdam

2022 March 18

18:27 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 48TH fast response cutter to U.S. Coast Guard
18:02 Experts forecast bunker market in Russia’s Far East ports to reduce by a half this month
17:40 Ocean Network Express expands its refrigerated container fleet
17:24 Maersk inaugurates its first Integrated Logistics Centre in Dubai, UAE
17:15 Japan imposed sanctions United Shipbuilding Corporation and Zelenodolsk Shipyard
16:50 Expert considers restrictions on operation of Russian containers to contravene international conventions
16:31 Jonson Cox appointed PLA Chairman
15:31 Nurminen Logistics Services Oy and Kazakh State Railways agreed on the commercialization of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route between China and Europe
15:14 Vitol’s bunker barges deliver bio-fuel blended VLSFO to shipping clients in Singapore
14:43 MOL to participate in 'J Blue Credit' carbon offset for supporting restoration and conservation of seagrass meadow
14:18 Murmansk Region Government suggests 5-year VAT exemption for ship repair companies