2022 March 22 15:16

Mediterranean Shipping Company starts new direct service between Gothenburg and the US

From 31 March 2022, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) will be calling at APM Terminals Gothenburg on a weekly basis for onward sailings to the US, according to the APM Terminals's release.



From APM Terminals in Gothenburg, Sweden, MSC’s ocean-going vessel MSC Cornelia will reach New York, Philadelphia and Norfolk in eleven days, with just a single stop in Bremerhaven for loading and unloading.



The rotation for the new direct line will be Klaipeda – Gdynia – Gothenburg – Bremerhaven – New York – Philadelphia – Norfolk – Klaipeda.



About APM Terminals

APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. The 75 terminals are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 12.8 million moves per year.