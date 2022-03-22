Mediterranean Shipping Company starts new direct service between Gothenburg and the US

  • Home
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

    From 31 March 2022, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) will be calling at APM Terminals Gothenburg on a weekly basis for onward sailings to the US, according to the APM Terminals's release.
     
    From APM Terminals in Gothenburg, Sweden, MSC’s ocean-going vessel MSC Cornelia will reach New York, Philadelphia and Norfolk in eleven days, with just a single stop in Bremerhaven for loading and unloading.
     
    The rotation for the new direct line will be Klaipeda – Gdynia – Gothenburg – Bremerhaven – New York – Philadelphia – Norfolk – Klaipeda.
     
    About APM Terminals

    APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. The 75 terminals are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 12.8 million moves per year.

