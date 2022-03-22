2022 March 22 14:40

USC suggests increasing shipyards’ capital and financing of defence orders

USC also suggests revising approaches to ship equipment certification and raising of advance payments

In view of high inflation, United Shipbuilding Corporation suggests increasing shipyards’ capital and financing of defence orders, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksey Rakhmanov, General Director of United Shipbuilding Corporation, as saying at the joint meeting of the State Duma Committee for Industry and Trade and the Expert Board for Development of Shipbuilding Industry and Seaborne Trade.



“We have entered the hyperinflation economy. It is impossible to predict the level of inflation. Existence within any predictable budget is impossible, neither in civil nor in military shipbuilding... Numerous subsidizing programmes suggest that the rates were not efficient even before February 24 and the state had to offer compensations...,” said the head of USC.



According to Aleksey Rakhmanov, shipyards’ capital should be increased amid this situation with defence orders to be financed, advance payments to be raised and approaches to ship equipment certification to be revised.