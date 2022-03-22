-
2022 March 22 11:05
Rosmorport announces tender for class repair of tugboat Botik
Allocations for repair works will exceed RUB 16 million
FSUE Rosmorport has issued an invitation to tender in electronic form to select an organization for the right to sign a contract on implementation of class repair on tugboat Botik.
According to the official portal for public procurement, initial (maximum) price of the contract – RUB 16,181,738.
Bidding deadline – 29 March 2022 with the results to be announced on April 6, 2022.
The works are to be conducted within 55 calendar days at the contractor’s ship repair facilities within the water areas of the Azov, Rostov-on-Don and Taganrog ports with Yeisk being the port of permanent base.
