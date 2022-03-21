2022 March 21 18:47

ABS shares latest industry and technology developments with Italian maritime industry leaders

ABS brought together more than 70 marine and offshore industry leaders from Italy, Switzerland and Monaco for its ABS Italy National Committee Meeting.

Italian, Swiss and Monaco-based charterers, designers and shipbuilders heard about industry-leading ABS developments in sustainability, digital solutions, safety and digital innovation in classification services.

The Committee heard about the best-in-class safety performance of ABS; how superior Port State Control performance and strong fleet safety performance underline its focus on safety and its mission. Committee members were also briefed on the latest developments in the dynamic regulatory environment and given a detailed breakdown of the industry’s sustainability challenges and ABS’ services for the industry.

The event also included a question-and-answer session exploring advances in the use of bio-fuel blends, offshore wind and EEXI.

ABS is one of the leading Classification organizations in Italy thanks to long-standing relationships with the country’s marine and offshore operators.

The Committee meetings are a forum for ABS members, including owners, operators, charterers, and industry representatives from flag Administrations, owner associations, and the shipbuilding and insurance sectors, to come together with ABS leaders and discuss industry issues and developments. These forums are an important part of an ongoing dialogue with industry to address technical, operational and regulatory challenges.