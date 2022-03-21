2022 March 21 10:52

IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news

Shipping and logistics

Heat of sanctions: HMM halts two Far East routes between South Korea and Russia. Moeller-Maersk A/S expects to wind down operations with containers from Russia by the end of April.

Amid this situation, Russian Railways suggests returning only loaded containers to lines leaving Russia.

Sovcomflot’s IFRS net profit totalled USD 35.8 million in 2021

Meanwhile, analysts forecast further increase of the demand for tankers this year, particularly due to shifting of Russian oil exports from Europe to China.

Draught restrictions introduced on a section of Volga-Caspian Canal.

Rosmorport inrased surcharges for oversized cargo transportation on the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line.

RTSB-RUS marks increased demand for export container transportation.

Eurasian Union of Railway Transportation Participants and CCTT agree on boosting transportation by East-West and North-South corridors.

Russian Railways and FESCO to cooperate in organization of faster container transportation.

Composite containers can be used in international shipping from 1 January 2023.

Ports and hydraulic engineering

Management changes: OTEKO appointed General Directors of port terminals. Iskandar Makhmudov and Andrey Bokarev left the BoD of Vostochny Port and Rosterminalugol. Aleksey Posdin appointed as Genera Director of NKT terminal in Ust-Luga. Tatyana Nuzhdenkova appointed as General Director of OTEKO.

In January-February 2022, seaports of Russia handled 136.7 million tonnes of cargo, up 6.8%, year-on-year.

Trade Port Posiet completed assembling shiploading machine of 2,500 t/h capacity.

Glavgosexpertiza approved the construction of a port complex as infrastructure of Pavlovskoye Lead and Zinc Deposit.

DeloPorts’ net profit calculated in accordance with IFRS totaled RUB 8.93 billion, up 36.8%, year-on-year.

Dredging planned in Kobona (Leningrad Region) at the approach canal for cruise ships.

Morstroy to develop a declaration of intent to build industrial park “Fish Port Magadan”.

NORDENG developed a declaration of intent to invest in construction of port Indiga.

Glavgosexpertiza approved reconstruction of Murmansk CSP.

Sodruzhestvo Group made up decision on implementation of grain terminal project in Ust-Luga.

Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company boosted container inspection capacity by a third.

Shipbuilding and Ship Repair

European Commission imposed sanctions on some shipbuilding and ship repair companies of Russia. Japan introduced sanctions against United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) and Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after А.М.Gorky.

Vympel shipyard to lay down two passenger catamarans in April 2022.

GTLK raised rates on lease payments.

Ivan Popov appointed as Director of 35th Ship Repair Yard of Zvezdochka Ship Repair Center.

Bunkering market

Bunker market experts mark the reduction of bunker sales in Russia’s Far East ports by over a half this March.