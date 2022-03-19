2022 March 19 12:38

Fincantieri’ announces delivery of the first multiporpose offshore patrol ship “Thaon di Revel”

The delivery of the Multipurpose Offshore Patrol ship (PPA – Pattugliatore Polivalente d’Altura) “Paolo Thaon di Revel”, first of seven vessels, took place at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Muggiano (La Spezia), according to the company's release.



The PPAs are built at the Integrated Shipyard of Riva Trigoso and Muggiano, with deliveries expected until 2026, and they are part of the renewal plan of the operational lines of the Italian Navy vessels, approved by the Government and Parliament and started in May 2015 (“Naval Act”) under the aegis of OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Cooperation sur l’Armement, the international organization for cooperation on arms).



The multipurpose offshore patrol vessel is a highly flexible ship with the capacity to serve multiple functions, ranging from patrol with sea rescue capacity to Civil Protection operations and, in its most highly equipped version, first line fighting vessel. For the seven vessels of the program there will be indeed different configurations of combat system: starting from a “soft” version for the patrol task, integrated for self-defence ability, to a “full” one, which means equipped for a complete defence ability. The patrol ship is also capable of operating high-speed vessels such as RHIB (Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat) up to 11 meters long through lateral cranes or a hauling ramp located at the far stern.

143 meters long overall

Speed up to 32 knots according to vessel configuration and operational conditions

approx. 135 crew members and accommodation capacity up to 181 beds

Combined diesel and gas turbine propulsion system, ie with electric motors for low speeds

Capacity to supply drinking water to land