2022 March 18 17:15

Japan imposed sanctions United Shipbuilding Corporation and Zelenodolsk Shipyard

Japan has introduced sanctions against some officials and companies of Russia including United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) and Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after А.М.Gorky.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, the restrictions are imposed because of the situation in Ukraine.

The sanctions foresee the freeze of assets and the ban of financial operations.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Donbass. The USA and other NATO and EU countries expressed disapproval of Russia’s actions. A package of sanctions has been imposed on Russia, its Central Bank, NWF, the Ministry of Finance, state banks and companies. The largest international operators such as Maersk, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), CMA CGM, Hapag Lloyd and ONE have announced suspension of cargo bookings to/from Russia.

The European Commission earlier announced expansion of “the list of persons connected to Russia’s defence and industrial base, on whom tighter export restrictions regarding dual-use goods and technology as well as goods and technology which might contribute to the technological enhancement of Russia’s defence and security sector are imposed.”



