  • Home
  • News
  • RS considers restrictions on operation of Russian containers to contravene international conventions
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 March 18 16:50

    RS considers restrictions on operation of Russian containers to contravene international conventions

    Image source: RS

    Operation of CSC and CCC compliant containers cannot be suspended in ports of countries that are parties to those conventions

    Turnover of new container models manufactured and operated in Russia in compliance with international conventions should not be suspended in countries that are parties to those conventions, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksandr Fetisov, Head of Container Department, Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS), as saying at the conference “Containers and Container Transportation” held in Saint-Petersburg.

    “If a container has a certificate of compliance to the conventions (International Convention for Safe Containers, 1972 and Customs Convention on Containers, 1972, or CSC and CCC - Ed.), it is accepted for transportation by countries that are parties to those conventions,” said Aleksandr Fetisov when answering a question of Sergey Avseykov, Executive Officer,  Eurasian Union of Railway Transportation Participants,  about acknowledgement of new container modules and potential area of their operation.

    On March 12, it was announced that IACS Council had adopted a decision to withdraw Russian Maritime Register of Shipping’s membership of IACS (International Association of Classification Societies). According to RS, there are currently around 150 classification societies worldwide the overall majority of which are not the IACS-members societies, but are recognized by Flag State MA.

    Provisions of international conventions and IMO resolutions pertaining to ship surveys, certificate issuance, as well as port state control specify no privileges for ships certified by classification societies being parts of any unions or associations, nor do they contain any ground for discrimination of ships certified by other classification societies, emphasized RS adding that assignment of any class to a ship has no influence on the duration and results of the port state control, those being directly dependent on the technical condition of the ship and indirectly on whether the ship (depending on its flag) is black- or greylisted by different port state control regimes (Paris, Black Sea, Mediterranean and other MoUs).

    Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) performs its activity at the container transportation market since 1973 when the USSR joined the International Convention for Safe Containers and the container-related Customs Convention. At the territory of the post-Soviet space RS represents the Bureau International des Containers. RS is a full-member of the International Tank Container Organization. Participates in developing the container norm base within the “Containers” Technical Committee of GOST R. In the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) the RS is a member of the Russian delegation and represents the International Association of Classification Societies in the Technical Committee TC 104 “Containers”.

    RS performs technical supervision of containers for general and bulk cargo, chemical products, liquefied gases, helium, nuclear wastes, explosive materials, as well as offshore containers used for delivery of goods to oil-and-gas producing platforms.

    Related links:

    RS issued instructions for shipowners following IACS Council decision adopted on March 11, 2022>>>>

    International Association of Classification Societies withdraws RS’s membership >>>>

    Russian Maritime Register of Shipping covered by financial sanctions imposed by EU >>>>

Другие новости по темам: IACS, RS, containers  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 March 18

17:24 Maersk inaugurates its first Integrated Logistics Centre in Dubai, UAE
17:15 Japan imposed sanctions United Shipbuilding Corporation and Zelenodolsk Shipyard
16:50 RS considers restrictions on operation of Russian containers to contravene international conventions
16:31 Jonson Cox appointed PLA Chairman
15:31 Nurminen Logistics Services Oy and Kazakh State Railways agreed on the commercialization of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route between China and Europe
15:14 Vitol’s bunker barges deliver bio-fuel blended VLSFO to shipping clients in Singapore
14:43 MOL to participate in 'J Blue Credit' carbon offset for supporting restoration and conservation of seagrass meadow
14:18 Murmansk Region Government suggests 5-year VAT exemption for ship repair companies
14:03 KCA Deutag secures significant Energy Optimisation Project with Equinor
13:32 Wärtsilä to deliver first dedicated methanol fuel supply system
13:02 The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation and Hapag-Lloyd enter partnership to drive shipping’s decarbonisation agenda
12:41 GTT is selected by Pacific International Lines and Jiangnan to design the LNG fuel tanks for four very large lng-fueled container vessels
11:56 DP World: Supply chain crisis compounds inflation in 2022
10:14 DEME and Mourik invest in soil recycling centres for cleaning soil containing PFAS
10:13 MABUX: Bunker prices may sharply rise on Mar.18
09:58 Heerema’s offshore vessels successfully plugged in on shore power
09:35 Arup, LR and The Resilience Shift study focuses on the integration of fuel demand for early adopters in green corridors, ports, and energy systems
09:34 Baltic Dry Index as of March 17
09:13 Crude oil futures are rising on supply risks

2022 March 17

18:27 Kongsberg Maritime launches new EM 712 USV multibeam echosounder for use with unmanned surface vehicles
18:12 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 2M’2022 rose by 10% Y-o-Y
17:51 MSC joins to a new initiative led by the US Department of Transportation
17:41 Finnpilot released its annual report for 2021
17:34 Port of Los Angeles container volume up 7.3% to 857,764 TEU in Feb 2022
17:23 Hitachi Zosen Corporation, MOL and Yanmar Power Technologies receive AiP for the Methane Oxidation Catalyst System from ClassNK
17:19 MSC to operate the new direct service between the Port of Gothenburg and the United States
17:02 Two projects selected after an open call to stimulate the circular economy in the Antwerp port area
16:49 Klaipėda LNG terminal capacity fully booked for this gas year
16:45 Seabed 2030 utilizes Blue Insight to optimize seafloor mapping
16:16 Throughput of port Vyborg in 2M’2022 surged 2.1 times YoY
15:52 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 11, 2022
15:30 MHIENG and MHIEC to сommence demonstration testing of separation, capture and effective use of CO2 from waste-to-energy plant
14:54 Throughput of port Primorsk in 2M’2022 rose by 18% Y-o-Y
14:24 NYK starts to bareboat charter a crew transfer vessel to service offshore wind farms with Northern Offshore Services
14:15 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2M’2022 fell by 3% Y-o-Y
13:48 Port of Gdańsk prepares to modernise four more quays
13:25 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 2M’2022 rose by 5% Y-o-Y
13:02 Eneti announces a new contract award for Seajacks
12:36 Russian Railways suggests returning only loaded containers to lines leaving Russia
12:14 NYK сompletes biofuel trial on Seanergy vessel transporting Anglo American cargo
11:49 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2M’2022 climbed by 4% YoY
11:12 150 years in Italy celebrated with Fincantieri’s 75th vessel built to LR class
11:11 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company boosted container inspection capacity by a third
10:47 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate multidirectional changes on Mar.17
10:30 Hydrographic Company ready to provide electronic navigation charts of domestic origin
10:09 Heerema to install Baltic Eagle offshore substation
09:53 Crude oil market sees upward price correction
09:45 CO2 Management AS plans to build a carbon dioxide transshipment hub in Bremen
09:18 APM Terminals Itajaí resumes Ro-Ro operations with BMW Group Brazil
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of March 16

2022 March 16

18:27 Equinor increases gas exports to Europe
18:04 Russian Railways set to redirect exports from west to east
17:52 Maersk Drilling secures five-month UK contract for Maersk Resolve
17:21 MSC connects the Baltic sea and the US East Coast
17:07 “Offshore Upstream Development in Russia and CIS” conference to be held in Moscow on 20 May 2022
16:26 ClassNK issues AiP for world’s first methane oxidation catalyst system developed by Hitachi Zosen, MOL and YPT
16:25 International Association of Dredging Companies released IADC Fleet List 2022
15:19 DeloPorts’ net profit in 2021 rose by 36.8% YoY
14:47 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 2M’2022 fell by 8.6%
14:24 BW Offshore signs an agreement to recycle the FPSO Umuroa