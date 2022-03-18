2022 March 18 16:50

RS considers restrictions on operation of Russian containers to contravene international conventions

Operation of CSC and CCC compliant containers cannot be suspended in ports of countries that are parties to those conventions

Turnover of new container models manufactured and operated in Russia in compliance with international conventions should not be suspended in countries that are parties to those conventions, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksandr Fetisov, Head of Container Department, Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS), as saying at the conference “Containers and Container Transportation” held in Saint-Petersburg.



“If a container has a certificate of compliance to the conventions (International Convention for Safe Containers, 1972 and Customs Convention on Containers, 1972, or CSC and CCC - Ed.), it is accepted for transportation by countries that are parties to those conventions,” said Aleksandr Fetisov when answering a question of Sergey Avseykov, Executive Officer, Eurasian Union of Railway Transportation Participants, about acknowledgement of new container modules and potential area of their operation.



On March 12, it was announced that IACS Council had adopted a decision to withdraw Russian Maritime Register of Shipping’s membership of IACS (International Association of Classification Societies). According to RS, there are currently around 150 classification societies worldwide the overall majority of which are not the IACS-members societies, but are recognized by Flag State MA.

Provisions of international conventions and IMO resolutions pertaining to ship surveys, certificate issuance, as well as port state control specify no privileges for ships certified by classification societies being parts of any unions or associations, nor do they contain any ground for discrimination of ships certified by other classification societies, emphasized RS adding that assignment of any class to a ship has no influence on the duration and results of the port state control, those being directly dependent on the technical condition of the ship and indirectly on whether the ship (depending on its flag) is black- or greylisted by different port state control regimes (Paris, Black Sea, Mediterranean and other MoUs).

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) performs its activity at the container transportation market since 1973 when the USSR joined the International Convention for Safe Containers and the container-related Customs Convention. At the territory of the post-Soviet space RS represents the Bureau International des Containers. RS is a full-member of the International Tank Container Organization. Participates in developing the container norm base within the “Containers” Technical Committee of GOST R. In the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) the RS is a member of the Russian delegation and represents the International Association of Classification Societies in the Technical Committee TC 104 “Containers”.

RS performs technical supervision of containers for general and bulk cargo, chemical products, liquefied gases, helium, nuclear wastes, explosive materials, as well as offshore containers used for delivery of goods to oil-and-gas producing platforms.

