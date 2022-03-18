2022 March 18 14:18

Murmansk Region Government suggests 5-year VAT exemption for ship repair companies

Image source: Murmansk Region Government th and the 10th ship repair yards as well as new PDA residents, Antey and Norebo, considered as additional base of ship repair in the region

At the meeting with Aleksey Chekunkov, RF Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, Murmansk Region Governor Andrey Chibis suggested a number of measures to support regional ship repair industry. According to the press center of Murmansk Region Government, it was suggested that ship repair companies be exempt of VAT for five years just like the companies of the tourism sector. Besides, Murmansk Region Government suggested introduction of special measures to support ship repair in the Arctic Zone of the Russian Federation.

On his working visit in the Murmansk Region, Aleksey Chekunkov, RF Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, met with the Region Governor Andrey Chibis on March 17 to discuss the development of Arctic ship repair sector and infrastructure support of investment projects in the region.

Andrey Chibis thanked the head of ad-hoc Ministry for a consistent support of the Murmansk Region’s initiatives.

According to Aleksey Chekunkov, the Federal Government is currently implementing a strategic plan on boosting manufactures focused on exports and import substitution. Among the countries considered as partners he mentioned China, India and the Middle East states. “Particularly focused on those links, we are developing a package of initiatives for a facilitated development of investment projects in the Arctic Zone and in the Far East of Russia,” said the Minister.

Andrey Chibis emphasized that the 35th and the 10th ship repair yards can become an additional base of ship repair in the region together with the new residents of the Arctic Capital PDA – Antey and Norebo. The new PDA residents look into development of additional facilities in both fish processing and ship repair.

According to Deputy Governor Olga Kuznetsova, major local ship owners have obtained numerous modern trawlers under the programme on investment quotas, hence the need for high quality maintenance services. Amid the current economic situation, the Federal Ministry is searching new logistic chains, forwards ships to the Northern Sea Route which should be supported in her opinion.

Therefore, support of ship repair in the Arctic Zone is essential.

