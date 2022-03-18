2022 March 18 14:03

KCA Deutag secures significant Energy Optimisation Project with Equinor

​KCA Deutag has been appointed to carry out an energy optimisation project for its client, Equinor on two CAT J rigs in the Norwegian North Sea. This project, which is part of Equinor's long-term low emissions strategy for 2050, is valued at around $12m, according to the company's release.

KCA Deutag's new business unit Kenera, which launched last year to expand the Group's offering in both the oilfield and energy transition markets, will deliver this project through the engineering and installation of a series of carbon-reduction technologies. Due to commence this month and complete over a 12-month period, the project will include modifications to the main engines and pumps on the rigs and the application of several software upgrades.

The installation of selective catalytic reduction technology will eliminate up to 85-95% of the Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) emissions, Auxiliary equipment modifications will ensure only the required fluids are delivered to pumps on the rigs, hence reducing total energy consumption, and several software upgrades will integrate drilling control and power management systems to provide enhanced energy control functionality, drilling optimisation and active monitoring of cost parameters.



