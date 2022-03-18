2022 March 18 12:41

GTT is selected by Pacific International Lines and Jiangnan to design the LNG fuel tanks for four very large lng-fueled container vessels

GTT has received an order from its partner the Chinese shipyard Jiangnan for the LNG fuel tank design of four very large LNG-fueled container vessels, able to carry 14,000 containers each, on behalf of Pacific International Lines (“PIL”), a leading shipping line in Asia, according to the company's release.

The LNG fuel tank of each vessel will offer a capacity of 13,800 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III membrane containment system. These tanks will include unique features to facilitate a potential conversion of these vessels to ammonia, giving PIL greater operational flexibility in case of changes in environmental regulations. In addition to the engineering services and on-site technical assistance, GTT will assist PIL through every step of their first LNG-fueled project: commissioning of the LNG tank, first LNG bunkering operations, as well as further specific LNG operations and maintenance of the vessels.

Moreover, GTT will provide LNG training for the crews, supported by its proprietary G-Sim® training simulator, which replicates the future LNG operations of the vessels. PIL will also benefit from the availability of the HEARS® emergency response service with 24/7 technical assistance.

The vessels will also be fitted with the “GTT Digital” platform, a Smart Shipping solution for monitoring and optimising their operational performance as well as their environmental footprint. Vessels deliveries are scheduled between the second half of 2024 and the first half of 2025.

ABOUT GTT

GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For over 50 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen. GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.