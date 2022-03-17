2022 March 17 17:34

Port of Los Angeles container volume up 7.3% to 857,764 TEU in Feb 2022

The Port of Los Angeles processed 857,764 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in February, a 7.3% increase compared to last year. It was the Port’s busiest February in its 115-year history and represents back-to-back record months to begin 2022, according to the company's release.



February 2022 loaded imports reached 424,073 TEUs compared to the previous year, an increase of 2.7%. Loaded exports came in at 95,441 TEUs, a 5.7% decrease compared to the same period last year. Exports have now declined 36 of the last 40 months in Los Angeles.



Empty containers climbed to 338,251 TEUs, a jump of 18.6% compared to last year due to the continued heavy demand in Asia.



Two months into 2022, overall cargo volume has reached 1,723,360 TEUs, a 5.4% increase compared to 2021.



North America’s leading seaport by container volume and cargo value, the Port of Los Angeles facilitated $259 billion in trade during 2020. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura. The Port of Los Angeles has remained open with all terminals operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.