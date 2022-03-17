2022 March 17 09:18

APM Terminals Itajaí resumes Ro-Ro operations with BMW Group Brazil

With the docking of the Florida Highway ship, owned by K-Line, on 15 March 2022, roll-on roll-off (RoRo) operations returned to APM Terminals Itajaí, according to the company's release. More than 460 premium segment vehicles from BMW Group Brazi were unloaded. This is the first time that the manufacturer, which has imported vehicles through the ports of Santa Catarina since 2013, received vehicles on a RoRo vessel.

For BMW Group Brazil, the imports facilitated by APM Terminals Itajaí also represents a key moment for the company.

In addition to the commercial importance that the operation represents for the entire logistics chain in the region, the Commercial Manager of APM Terminals Itajaí, Daniel Belisário, also emphasizes the company's experience and flexibility in handling different types of cargo, in addition to containers.

This was the luxury brand's first operation at APM Terminals Itajaí, but is unlikely to be the last. The East Coast South America service operates monthly and supports the import of vehicles from BMW and MINI.