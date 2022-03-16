2022 March 16 18:04

Russian Railways set to redirect exports from west to east

2.3 million tonnes of cargo has been redirected from the beginning of March

Russian Railways record a sharp redirection of export flows from westward to the eastward, Russian Railways head Oleg Belozerov said at the meeting with cargo shippers, according to the official Telegram channel of Russian Railways.



2.3 million tonnes of cargo has been redirected from the beginning of March. Shippers have additionally applied for transportation of 15 million tonnes of cargo to the Eastern Operating Domain.



Russian Railways draw the exporters’ attention to the opportunity of products transportation by alternative routes where infrastructure load is not as high: transport corridor North-South via Samur to Azerbaijan and then across Azerbaijan or via the Caspian ports.



“Amid the unprecedented pressure of sanctions on the economy of Russia, Russian Railways ensure stable production process. We are adjusting the transportation technology and the operation of the fleet of locomotives and railway yards,” emphasized the head of Russian Railways.