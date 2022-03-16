  • Home
  • News
  • Russian Railways set to redirect exports from west to east
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 March 16 18:04

    Russian Railways set to redirect exports from west to east

    2.3 million tonnes of cargo has been redirected from the beginning of March

    Russian Railways record a sharp redirection of export flows from westward to the eastward, Russian Railways head Oleg Belozerov said at the meeting with cargo shippers, according to the official Telegram channel of Russian Railways.

    2.3 million tonnes of cargo has been redirected from the beginning of March. Shippers have additionally applied for transportation of 15 million tonnes of cargo to the Eastern Operating Domain.

    Russian Railways draw the exporters’ attention to the opportunity of products transportation by alternative routes where infrastructure load is not as high: transport corridor North-South via Samur to Azerbaijan and then across Azerbaijan or via the Caspian ports.

    “Amid the unprecedented pressure of sanctions on the economy of Russia, Russian Railways ensure stable production process. We are adjusting the transportation technology and the operation of the fleet of locomotives and railway yards,” emphasized the head of Russian Railways.

Другие новости по темам: sanctions, Russian Railways  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 March 16

18:27 Equinor increases gas exports to Europe
18:04 Russian Railways set to redirect exports from west to east
17:52 Maersk Drilling secures five-month UK contract for Maersk Resolve
17:21 MSC connects the Baltic sea and the US East Coast
17:07 “Offshore Upstream Development in Russia and CIS” conference to be held in Moscow on 20 May 2022
16:26 ClassNK issues AiP for world’s first methane oxidation catalyst system developed by Hitachi Zosen, MOL and YPT
16:25 International Association of Dredging Companies released IADC Fleet List 2022
15:19 DeloPorts’ net profit in 2021 rose by 36.8% YoY
14:47 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 2M’2022 fell by 8.6%
14:24 BW Offshore signs an agreement to recycle the FPSO Umuroa
14:11 Ban on export of ship engines from US to Russia comes into effect
13:22 VARD orders BWTS for six more marine robotic vessels
13:02 Danaos Corporation announces the ordering of two 7,100 TEU containerships
12:55 Posidonia 2022 to set countdown agenda for IMO’s next decarbonisation milestone
12:36 Oboronlogistics to transport over 30,000 tonnes of construction material to Kaliningrad Region this month
12:14 TotalEnergies implements its responsible withdrawal from Myanmar
11:33 Wan Hai Lines to launch independent CI7 Express Service
11:09 Production of AtoB@C Shipping's first electric hybrid vessel starts at Chowgule Shipyard
10:48 European Commission imposes sanctions on some shipbuilding and ship repair companies of Russia
10:30 Crude oil futures recover after a fall
10:09 Port of Helsinki publishes Annual Report 2021
10:02 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue downward changes on Mar.16
09:17 Terminal Graneles del Norte in Chile orders three Konecranes RMGs
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of March 15

2022 March 15

18:40 Floating Border Outposts built for Border Security Force being classed by the Indian Register of Shipping
18:10 Kongsberg Digital and University of Plymouth partner to revolutionize floating offshore wind installations and operational maintenance
18:00 Offshore installation terminal moored at the Port of Gdańsk
17:58 North P&I and Standard Club announce merger plan
17:16 ICS: Shipping industry puts forward ‘fair and equitable’ R&D funding proposals to help decarbonise shipping in developing countries
16:48 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of port as infrastructure of Pavlovskoye Deposit
16:45 Stolthaven Terminals and Pecém Industrial and Port Complex join forces to explore green export hydrogen hub
16:23 WSC, maritime nations and organisations issue an announcement on an industry financed and IMO led research and development fund
15:32 Kristian Mørch to step down as CEO of Odfjell SE
15:11 Keel-laying ceremony for floating dock ordered by Atomflot held at Kuzey Star Shipyard, Turkey
14:43 Alfa Laval PureSOx scrubbers employ efficient water cleaning on the world’s largest container vessel
14:20 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding to invest in Marindows
13:56 Throughput of Yeisk port in 2M’2022 rose by 8.2%, year-on-year
13:32 MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company accelerates its digital transformation using Marlink solutions
13:15 NYK to participate in research on evaluation of ship performance in actual seas
12:52 RS issued instructions for shipowners following IACS Council decision adopted on March 11, 2022
12:31 Fully autonomous ship framework obtains AiP from Classification Societies ClassNK and Bureau Veritas
12:11 HMM nominates Kyung-bae Kim for new CEO
11:43 Equinor to stop trading in Russian oil and oil products
11:13 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2022 rose by 6.8% YoY (detalization)
11:13 Maersk ME4 service to call King Abdullah Port to support Saudi Arabia’s exporters
10:45 Temporary ban on grain and sugar exports introduced by RF Government
10:29 Global Ports announces changes to the Board of Directors
10:11 MABUX: Bunker prices may sharply decrease on Mar.15
09:32 Crude oil futures start falling
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of March 14

2022 March 14

18:20 Bunker prices in seaports hit fresh all-time high
18:09 Bureau Veritas grants first type approval for wireless remote helm control systems to Sea Machines​​​​
17:25 Port of Helsinki issues an update on the COVID 19 impact
17:01 American Bureau of Shipping withdraws Class services to Russian vessels, assets and companies
17:00 Agenda of the ‘Arctic: Territory of Dialogue’ 6th International Arctic Forum to be discussed during Russia’s chairmanship of the Arctic Council
16:38 Port of Baku and EU joint project on creation of green and smart port complex completed
16:15 Maersk opens integrated cold chain facility in Houston
16:06 ICTSI adds yard equipment for Manila flagship
15:37 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 2M’2022 fell by 22% Y-o-Y
14:54 Port of Singapore bunker sales in 2M’2022 fell by 12.6% YoY