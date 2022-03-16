2022 March 16 14:11

Ban on export of ship engines from US to Russia comes into effect

The United States’ embargo on export of ‘Luxury Goods’ including ship engines to Russia comes into effect today, March 16. The list published by EC yesterday also includes passenger vessels of a value exceeding EUR 50 000 each, as well as their accessories and spare parts. The restrictions cover cruise ships, excursion boats and similar vessels principally designed for the transport of persons; ferry-boats of all kinds. EU Regulation enters into force on the day following that of its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union, that is March 15.

Russia imports ship engines manufactured by MAN, Wärtsilä, Rolls-Royce, Doen and Twin Disk Arneson.

Besides, Russian companies say the following equipment is imported apart from main and auxiliary engines: deck equipment, ballast water treatment systems, water distillers and desinfectors, propulsion complexes, waste water treatment systems, fuel manifolds, refrigerating equipment, pumps and valves, steering equipment, scrubbers and emission control catalyst.