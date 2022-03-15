2022 March 15 12:31

Fully autonomous ship framework obtains AiP from Classification Societies ClassNK and Bureau Veritas

NYK and its group companies MTI Co., Ltd. and Japan Maritime Science Inc. have received approval in principle (AiP) for a fully autonomous ship framework that is currently being developed under the name of "APExS-auto." ClassNK and Bureau Veritas, classification societies based respectively in Japan and France, reviewed the safety of the framework and certified the concept design on March 1. In fact, this was the first time for a fully autonomous ship framework to be approved in Japan, according to NYK's release.



The Joint Technological Development Programme for the Demonstration of Fully Autonomous Ships under the fully autonomous ship project "MEGURI2040" administrated by the Nippon Foundation aims to address social issues such as labor shortages and the aging of domestic coastal seafarers, in addition to marine accidents caused by human error. The DFFAS (Designing the Future of Full Autonomous Ship) consortium, comprising 30 Japanese companies including NYK and NYK Group companies Japan Marine Science Inc. and MTI Co., Ltd., is participating in the project and has proceeded with technological development with the aim of social implementation of fully autonomous ships.

In this initiative, APExS-auto was developed as an expansion of the crewed autonomous ship framework (development code "APExS") into the fully autonomous ship framework. In fact, APExS-auto contributed significantly to the success of the fully autonomous ship demonstration conducted by the DFFAS consortium from February 26 to March 1.



APExS is an acronym for “Action Planning and Execution System for Full Autonomous.” This framework for the realization of a crewedautonomous ship includes high-speed computer-based information processing technology and risk analyses that support crew members' situational awareness and the decision-making (action planning) necessary for maneuvering. In fact, the computer (machine) will execute maneuvering operations only after receiving crew’s approval.

APExS-auto positions the computer (machine) as an active supporter of the crew and gives the functions more sophistication.



In developing APExS-auto, the NYK Group adopted a development method called model-based design, which is rare in the shipping industry. Model-based design is already a widespread development method in the automotive industry.