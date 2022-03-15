2022 March 15 13:15

NYK to participate in research on evaluation of ship performance in actual seas

NYK will participate in “Japan Maritime Cluster Collaborative Research on Evaluation of Ship Performance in Actual Seas”, or “OCTARVIA Phase 2”, led by Japan’s National institute of Maritime, Port and Aviation Technology, according to the company's release.

Twenty-three Japanese companies in the fields of shipping, shipbuilding, and the maritime affairs, in addition to meteorological organizations, will participate in this project. The first meeting was held on March 15 to discuss research implementation and how to proceed. In the future, the company will invest about 260 million yen in this joint research over the two years ending March 2024.



Phase 1 of OCTARVIA ran from November 2017 to March 2021 to develop a method for accurately evaluating ship performance, such as speed and fuel efficiency in sea areas with waves and winds that are expected to be seen during the ship design stage. This initiative will lead to efficient sea transportation and a reduction of environmental burdens such as greenhouse gas emissions. NYK was conducting research on propulsion performance in actual sea conditions even before the start of OCTARVIA and participated in Phase 1 of OCTARVIA by providing operational data from actual ships in actual sea areas. NYK has also contributed to the establishment of indices that can be evaluated and compared objectively.



This project consists of the OCTARVIA Conference and OCTARVIA2, both of which have a different number of participating institutions, and NYK will participate in these together with NYK Group company MTI.



The results obtained in Phase 1 of OCTARVIA (actual ship estimation, measurement, evaluation method, calculation program, etc. in actual sea areas) will be disseminated to shipping companies and shipyards, including those not participating in the project. NYK will also try to negotiate with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Towing Tank Conference to promote international standardization.



On February 3, 2021, NYK released the NYK Group ESG Story, which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) through business activities. To strongly promote ESG management, NYK will promote this project as a member of Phase 2 for the advancement of sea transportation around the world and to create new value as a sustainable solution provider.