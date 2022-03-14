2022 March 14 17:01

American Bureau of Shipping withdraws Class services to Russian vessels, assets and companies

After consideration of the situation in the Ukraine and the Black Sea as well as the applicable sanctions, ABS has taken the decision to withdraw all Class services involving Russian vessels, assets and companies, according to ABS's release.

The decision follows the events developing in Ukraine and a thorough evaluation of the evolving regulatory and sanctions environment and its applicability to ABS operations. As a U.S. company, ABS strictly follows both the letter and the spirit of U.S. sanctions’ law.

ABS is in the process of communicating with all affected clients and stakeholders to ensure a safe and orderly transition out of ABS Class.



