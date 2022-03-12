2022 March 12 10:51

Aker Solutions secures extension of maintenance and modifications agreement from OKEA

Aker Solutions has been awarded a substantial seven-year contract extension (3+2+2 years) of an existing maintenance and modifications frame agreement with OKEA. The agreement covers work on all installations offshore Norway operated by OKEA, according to the company's release.

Aker Solutions has delivered maintenance and modifications services for OKEA since 2018 which will now be further extended to 2028. It includes exercising the remaining three options in the agreement. The work scope will cover concept study, engineering, procurement, construction and installation services for all onshore and offshore assets.

Aker Solutions’ teams in Kristiansund and Trondheim will continue to deliver to the agreement with support from other locations, including fabrication in Egersund.

The agreement will be booked as order intake in the first quarter of 2022 in the Electrification, Maintenance and Modifications segment.

Aker Solutions defines a substantial contract as being between NOK 700 million and NOK 1.2 billion.





