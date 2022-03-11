-
2022 March 11 18:12
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Shipping and logistics
- RF Government suspends rules on non-discriminatory access to railway infrastructure. Container transportation in the Far East is on the rise: Far East Railway increased its 2-month result by 35.7%, year-on-year.
- New Ro-Ro ferry Marshal Rokossovsky arrived in Baltiysk and commenced operations. Transport connection with the Kaliningrad Region without transitting any neighboring states has strengthened. The Kaliningrad Region authorities ask the federal government for subsidizing the Ust-Luga - Baltiysk ferry line.
- Turkey's Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs said operations of Turkish ships in Russian ports continue. Norway is not going to close its economic zone for Russian fishing vessels. Container vessels of Maersk and CMA CGM continue calling at Great Port of Saint-Petersburg.
- Meanwhile, Finnlines suspends its services to and from Russia.
- Russia may undertake reciprocal restrictions for countries that close their ports to Russian ships. In fact, companies that suspended operation in Russia accounted for over a half of 2021 container throughput in Saint-Petersburg.
- Creation of the eastern transport & logistics hub of the Northern Sea Route at Commercial Port of Vladivostok has been given a status of a priority investment project.
- Northern Delivery Programme: Over 400 thousand tonnes of fuel to be delivered to Chukotka over the navigation season of 2022.
- Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approved the reconstruction of the Oil Terminal in the Ust-Luga Commercial Sea Port.
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- In January-February 2022, seaports of Russia handled 136.7 million tonnes of cargo, up 6.8%, year-on-year.
- Commercial Sea Port “Lavna”, LLC has obtained the status of Arctic Capital PDA resident.
- Transit oil is not covered by U.S. sanctions.
- Pskov Region will hold a tender for deepening of the Velikaya river. Rosmorport and СССС discussed further participation in Volga-Caspian Canal dredging.
Shipbuilding
- Andrey Kostyuk elected as Chairman of GTLK BoD.
- Vympel Shipyard increased pipeline production rates by 32%.
- Lotos Shipyard will deliver cruise liner Potr Veliky by the end of the year.
Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding, shipping, hydraulic engineering, ports, logistics