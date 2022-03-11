  • Home
  • News
  • IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica
Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding, shipping, hydraulic engineering, ports, logistics  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 March 11

18:12 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:07 Lloyd’s Register withdraws services to Russia
17:44 APM Terminals to sell all shares in Russian firm Global Ports
17:35 Federation Council of Russia approves law on transport industry support amid sanctions
17:04 Kongsberg Digital receives funding to further develop leading simulation software for carbon capture and storage
16:52 Evergreen Line stops its operations to and from Odessa, Novorossiysk and St. Petersburg
16:42 Container vessels of Maersk and CMA CGM continue calling in Saint-Petersburg
16:04 Approval in Principle for containerized LNG solution developed by Marine Service GmbH and Newport Shipping
15:41 Boskalis posts annual results for 2021
15:13 Tallink Grupp introduces temporary fuel surcharge to ferry tickets due to significant fuel price hike
14:30 BC Ferries introduces two-ship service on the Nanaimo Harbour-Gabriola Island
13:20 Port of San Diego adds 14 electric vehicles to fleet
12:10 Alfa Laval introduces E-PowerPack
12:01 Join Lab on smart and autonomous ships created by Chinese, Korean, and Russian universities
11:30 Georgia Ports Authority plans upgrades to the Port of Brunswick
11:15 World’s first subsea compressor units reach 100,000 operational hours
10:51 MABUX: Global bunker market to stay highly unstable on Mar.11
10:29 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2022 rose by 6.8% YoY
10:08 Manila Harbor Center rolls out eco-friendly capacity expansion
09:48 Asia-first newbuild Taiwan-flagged SOV delivered to operate for Greater Changhua 1 & 2a Offshore Wind Farms
09:30 Baltic Dry Index as of March 10
09:16 Crude oil market sees mixed price movements
09:08 Scatec to develop large-scale green ammonia facility with$5 billion cost in SCZone
08:33 Finnlines suspends its services to and from Russia
08:14 Algoma and Nova Marine joint venture acquires five vessel
07:56 Bahri concludes participation in World Defense Show 2022 with two strategic agreements

2022 March 10

18:41 Humber Runner enters service from Riga to Goole
18:16 LR appoints new South Europe Commercial Manager
17:57 The International Chamber of Shipping: Supply chain issues will be compounded by lack of Ukrainian and Russian seafarers
17:52 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping continues to operate as normal
17:21 Russian redfish trawlers are no longer allowed entry into Icelandic ports
17:10 Reconstruction of Oil Terminal in Ust-Luga obtaines state expert approval
16:39 Maersk engages in strategic partnerships across the globe to scale green methanol production by 2025
16:29 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 2M’2022 rose by 7.9% YoY
16:05 Shipping operators to face extra expenses due to bunker prices growth amid the crisis – Hapag Lloyd
15:33 Hapag Lloyd’s business in Ukraine and Russia accounts for only 2% of the company’s total volume
14:46 EU imposes restrictive measures on 160 individuals including heads of Rusagro, SUEK, Uralchem and PhosAgro
14:24 ME-GI Engines to power Liquid-CO2 carriers in groundbreaking carbon-transport-and-storage project
14:02 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-February 2022 rose by 7.2% YoY
13:45 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 10, 2022
13:41 Hapag-Lloyd announces results for 2021
13:22 GTT says the crisis highlights the strategic importance of maritime transport of LNG
13:03 ZIM reports record financial results for 2021
12:51 Finnlines suspends its services to and from Russia
12:33 Wärtsilä to install scrubbers on two new RoPax vessels
12:00 Taylor Maritime sells two vessels
11:25 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta III returned from round-the-world voyage
11:04 MEYER Group teams up with Admares
11:01 DP World announces record results as EBITDA increases 15% to $3.8 billion
10:43 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into sharp downward correction on Mar.10
10:31 Port of Rotterdam Authority raising land level for ‘green’ companies
10:22 NSR transport & logistics hub at Commercial Port of Vladivostok ranked as priority project
09:57 Siem Offshore and Helix Energy Solutions enter into an agreement for two vessels
09:37 Crude oil market sees upward correction of prices
09:21 Baltic Dry Index as of March 9

2022 March 9

19:03 NRP buys a resale Eco Handysize drybulk carrier with delivery June 2022
18:06 The Green Ship Nils Holgersson is handed over to TT-Line
17:54 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping covered by financial sanctions imposed by EU
17:35 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2M’2022 fell by 15% YoY
17:16 Cool Company announces the second completion of vessel acquisitions from Golar