2022 March 11 16:42

Container vessels of Maersk and CMA CGM continue calling in Saint-Petersburg

Image source: maersk.com

The company transports cargo booked earlier but delayed in transshipment ports of Europe

Container vessels of Maersk and CMA CGM continue calling at Great Port of Saint-Petersburg. According to MarineTraffic, container ship CMA CGM Neva left the port of Saint-Petersburg on 10 March 2022 while container ship Maersk Vayenga is currently heading to the port.

The largest international operators such as Maersk, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), CMA CGM, Hapag Lloyd and ONE have earlier announced suspension of cargo bookings to/from Russia.



According to Maersk representative, the company transports cargo under earlier bookings gradually released by European ports and takes out export cargo accumulated in the port of Saint-Petersburg. “That is shipping under earlier bookings. The delay in transshipment ports of Europe is currently up to two weeks. Last week we announced that all new Maersk bookings within ocean, air and intercontinental rail to/from Russia would be suspended due to direct and indirect sanctions until further notice”, he said.