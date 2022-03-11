  • Home
  • News
  • Boskalis posts annual results for 2021
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 March 11 15:41

    Boskalis posts annual results for 2021

    Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) concluded 2021 with a strong increase in revenue and earnings and with a well-filled order book, despite COVID-19-related restrictions, according to the company's release.

    Revenue increased by 17.1% compared to last year to EUR 2.96 billion (2020: EUR 2.52 billion). Adjusted for (de)consolidation and currency effects, revenue growth was 13.9%.

    EBITDA increased by 14.3% to EUR 462 million (2020: EUR 404 million) and the operating result increased by 42.0% to EUR 199 million (2020: EUR 140 million).

    Net profit was EUR 151 million, where a year ago there was a net loss of EUR 97 million. There were no exceptional gains or losses in 2021.

    In the Dredging & Inland Infra segment, revenue increased by over 20% and the operating result by 57% compared to last year. These strong growth figures came about despite COVID-19-related travel restrictions and quarantine measures resulting in operational inefficiencies, most prevalent in Southeast Asia. The utilization of the trailing suction hopper dredgers was strong in the second half of the year, after a relatively quiet first half due to early maintenance on the mid- to large-sized vessels. The largest revenue contribution came from projects in the Philippines, Singapore, Denmark and from the domestic Dutch market.

    At Offshore Energy, revenue increased by 19% on a 52% higher operating result. The revenue growth was almost entirely attributable to the services part of the division. Both Marine Transport & Services and Marine Survey contributed to the growth, but the largest increase came from Subsea Services, in part due to the addition of Rever Offshore acquired late 2020. Across the board, the various contracting and services activities contributed to the good divisional result. In 2021, revenue from offshore wind activities continued to increase, accounting for 46% of division revenue.

    The Towage & Salvage division had a good year, both in harbor towage activities and salvage. For many, the combination of Salvage and 2021 will be associated with the refloating of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal, but there were also dozens of other successful salvage assignments in which vessels were saved or where an environmental disaster was averted. Nevertheless, following a number of exceptionally busy years, 2021 was relatively quiet in terms of revenue for Salvage. The harbor towage activities contributed well with a substantial increase in earnings.

    The customary holding and non-allocated group costs are returning to normal historic levels following a period during which cost were temporarily lowered as part of the COVID-19 measures.

    Boskalis’ financial position remains strong with a net cash position of EUR 203 million, including EUR 148 million of IFRS 16 lease liabilities. Substantial capital investments were made in 2021, following a year in which investments were postponed under the influence of COVID-19. Furthermore, the share buyback program was completed and an all-cash dividend was paid. The exceptionally high negative working capital position remained stable in 2021. With the available cash and bank facilities Boskalis has a direct financing capacity in excess of EUR 1.1 billion. Solvency remains high at 48% and Boskalis comfortably meets its financial covenants.

    The order book increased modestly to EUR 5.41 billion (year-end 2020: EUR 5.31 billion). The increase was fully attributable to Offshore Energy, partly as a result of acquiring a substantial offshore wind project in the United States. With the projects in the order book a significant part of the 2022 revenue has been secured and there is a solid basis for the years thereafter.

    About Royal Boskalis

    Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a number of strategic partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services (Keppel Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of more than 600 vessels and floating equipment and more than 10,000 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

Другие новости по темам: Boskalis  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 March 11

18:12 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:07 Lloyd’s Register withdraws services to Russia
17:44 APM Terminals to sell all shares in Russian firm Global Ports
17:35 Federation Council of Russia approves law on transport industry support amid sanctions
17:04 Kongsberg Digital receives funding to further develop leading simulation software for carbon capture and storage
16:52 Evergreen Line stops its operations to and from Odessa, Novorossiysk and St. Petersburg
16:42 Container vessels of Maersk and CMA CGM continue calling in Saint-Petersburg
16:04 Approval in Principle for containerized LNG solution developed by Marine Service GmbH and Newport Shipping
15:41 Boskalis posts annual results for 2021
15:13 Tallink Grupp introduces temporary fuel surcharge to ferry tickets due to significant fuel price hike
14:30 BC Ferries introduces two-ship service on the Nanaimo Harbour-Gabriola Island
13:20 Port of San Diego adds 14 electric vehicles to fleet
12:10 Alfa Laval introduces E-PowerPack
12:01 Join Lab on smart and autonomous ships created by Chinese, Korean, and Russian universities
11:30 Georgia Ports Authority plans upgrades to the Port of Brunswick
11:15 World’s first subsea compressor units reach 100,000 operational hours
10:51 MABUX: Global bunker market to stay highly unstable on Mar.11
10:29 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2022 rose by 6.8% YoY
10:08 Manila Harbor Center rolls out eco-friendly capacity expansion
09:48 Asia-first newbuild Taiwan-flagged SOV delivered to operate for Greater Changhua 1 & 2a Offshore Wind Farms
09:30 Baltic Dry Index as of March 10
09:16 Crude oil market sees mixed price movements
09:08 Scatec to develop large-scale green ammonia facility with$5 billion cost in SCZone
08:33 Finnlines suspends its services to and from Russia
08:14 Algoma and Nova Marine joint venture acquires five vessel
07:56 Bahri concludes participation in World Defense Show 2022 with two strategic agreements

2022 March 10

18:41 Humber Runner enters service from Riga to Goole
18:16 LR appoints new South Europe Commercial Manager
17:57 The International Chamber of Shipping: Supply chain issues will be compounded by lack of Ukrainian and Russian seafarers
17:52 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping continues to operate as normal
17:21 Russian redfish trawlers are no longer allowed entry into Icelandic ports
17:10 Reconstruction of Oil Terminal in Ust-Luga obtaines state expert approval
16:39 Maersk engages in strategic partnerships across the globe to scale green methanol production by 2025
16:29 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 2M’2022 rose by 7.9% YoY
16:05 Shipping operators to face extra expenses due to bunker prices growth amid the crisis – Hapag Lloyd
15:33 Hapag Lloyd’s business in Ukraine and Russia accounts for only 2% of the company’s total volume
14:46 EU imposes restrictive measures on 160 individuals including heads of Rusagro, SUEK, Uralchem and PhosAgro
14:24 ME-GI Engines to power Liquid-CO2 carriers in groundbreaking carbon-transport-and-storage project
14:02 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-February 2022 rose by 7.2% YoY
13:45 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 10, 2022
13:41 Hapag-Lloyd announces results for 2021
13:22 GTT says the crisis highlights the strategic importance of maritime transport of LNG
13:03 ZIM reports record financial results for 2021
12:51 Finnlines suspends its services to and from Russia
12:33 Wärtsilä to install scrubbers on two new RoPax vessels
12:00 Taylor Maritime sells two vessels
11:25 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta III returned from round-the-world voyage
11:04 MEYER Group teams up with Admares
11:01 DP World announces record results as EBITDA increases 15% to $3.8 billion
10:43 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into sharp downward correction on Mar.10
10:31 Port of Rotterdam Authority raising land level for ‘green’ companies
10:22 NSR transport & logistics hub at Commercial Port of Vladivostok ranked as priority project
09:57 Siem Offshore and Helix Energy Solutions enter into an agreement for two vessels
09:37 Crude oil market sees upward correction of prices
09:21 Baltic Dry Index as of March 9

2022 March 9

19:03 NRP buys a resale Eco Handysize drybulk carrier with delivery June 2022
18:06 The Green Ship Nils Holgersson is handed over to TT-Line
17:54 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping covered by financial sanctions imposed by EU
17:35 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2M’2022 fell by 15% YoY
17:16 Cool Company announces the second completion of vessel acquisitions from Golar